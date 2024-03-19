How Eagles Bought More Time to Trade Haason Reddick

The Philadelphia Eagles are actively trying to trade edge rusher Haason Reddick.

After making a marquee signing in free agency, adding arguably the premier player available at the position, Bryce Huff, and committing to Josh Sweat by restructuring his contract, all signs point to Reddick being the odd-man-out among the Eagles’ pass-rushers.

Now, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is taking significant steps to make a trade possible, or at least buy time to pull off a deal.

Fowler reports that the Eagles are moving Reddick’s $1 million roster bonus from March 15 to April 1, which extends the window for Roseman to find a trade partner.

However, as an NFL executive recently pointed out to Heavy, a Reddick trade could prove problematic for several reasons.

“The thing is, teams may wait to see if they get cut and can sign them to better deals. But, pass rushers are a premium and both those guys are worth it,” an AFC Scouting Director told Heavy. “Teams aren’t going to like Reddick’s contract.”

Reddick is set to count $21.8 million against the cap in 2024, which combined with the fact that Philadelphia has so strongly postured that they are looking to move him, makes convincing a team to trade an asset to acquire him even more difficult.

However, Roseman and the Eagles will have 16 more days to pull off a Reddick trade before being required to pay the 29-year-old’s roster bonus.

What Eagles’ Pass-Rush Looks Like Without Haason Reddick

With the exception of Sweat, the Eagles are moving towards getting younger at edge rusher, as new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio arrives.

Huff, 25, ascends to the top of the depth chart after producing a career-high 10 sacks with 29 total tackles with the New York Jets in 2023.

On the opposite edge, Josh Sweat is the likely incumbent starter, with a reworked contract in tow, aiming to bounce back from an inconsistent 2023 season in which his sacks dipped to 6.5 from 11 during the 2022 campaign.

Meanwhile, trading Reddick clears the path for Nolan Smith to see extended snaps and take on an expanded role in his second season since being chosen in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Eagles.

Why Bryce Huff Chose the Eagles in Free Agency

Huff was one of the more sought-after pass-rushers in free agency, revealing during his introductory press conference that the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets all made overtures before he chose to sign with Philadelphia.

According to Huff, the Eagles were an easy call.

“It came down to the culture,” Huff told reporters. “And the team that’s being built here. The guys that have been here over the years balling out, grinding, and getting dogs on Sundays, I feel like I fit into that hard-working group.”

Huff and the Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $51 million contract during the NFL’s legal tampering period, on the heels of his breakout season.

Through his first 54 games, Huff has produced 17.5 sacks with 40 solo tackles. He believes he’s able to contribute significantly more to Fangio’s defense.

“I feel like I’m capable of taking on a bigger role,” Huff explained. “And really doing as much as I can to help us win on Sundays.”