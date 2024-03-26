Proposed Trade Sends Eagles’ Star to Super Bowl Contender

The Eagles have been posturing for the better part of the offseason toward trading star pass-rusher Haason Reddick.

Philadelphia even bought extra time to seek a trade partner by moving the deadline to pay Reddick a $1 million roster bonus to April 1, from March 15.

According to The 33rd Team, a Super Bowl contender, and one of the Eagles’ biggest threats to reaching Super Sunday for the second time in three seasons, could be an ideal fit for Reddick.

“Reddick is in the final year of his three-year, $45 million deal,” Ian Valentino points out. “So, the Eagles can avoid guaranteeing him tens of millions of dollars for a player entering his 30s this fall. The best fit for Reddick just happens to be the Detroit Lions. Detroit still has more than $25 million in cap space and has spent the second-least amount of cash in 2024.

“The Lions signed Marcus Davenport to an incentive-laden one-year deal, but his presence can’t affect Detroit’s mindset. Aidan Hutchinson needs a true star across from him. Reddick, who has produced at least 11 sacks in each of his past four seasons, is a perfect running mate.”

Valentino suggests the Lions could send the No. 29 overall pick to the Eagles in exchange for Reddick.

Pairing Reddick alongside Hutchinson would certainly form a formidable and disruptive pass-rush duo.

But, it’s difficult to envision the Eagles trading such an effective player at a premium position to one of the teams they now must overcome in the NFC.

What Is Haason Reddick’s Trade Value?

The Eagles find themselves in a bit of a predicament when trying to trade Reddick.

After signing Bryce Huff in free agency and restructuring Josh Sweat’s contract, Reddick is seemingly the odd man out in a crowded pass-rush room. Especially with Brandon Graham returning, and the Eagles looking for snaps for 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith.

Likewise, as one NFL executive recently told Heavy, Reddick’s contract could be a barrier.

“The thing is,” the executive told Heavy, in regards to the Eagles’ ability to trade either Reddick or Sweat. “Teams may wait to see if they get cut and can sign them to better deals. But, pass rushers are a premium and both those guys are worth it.”

Likewise, the fact that Redidck is set to count $21.8 million against the cap in 2024 makes any deal cumbersome.

But, if the Lions are truly intent on prying Reddick away, and getting a jump on any potential free-agent market for Reddick, perhaps a second-round pick would get a deal done.

Detroit would also need to sign Reddick to an extension or have the Eagles pick up a portion of his remaining salary because the Lions currently only have $21.9 million in cap space

Eagles’ Offense Praise from Afar

The Eagles will field a new-look offense in 2024, after regressing dramatically during the 2023 campaign and hiring Kellen Moore to replace ousted offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who called the Eagles’ plays during the franchise’s 2022 run to the Super Bowl has high expectations for his former players.

“I think it’ll be great, Nick and Kellen,” Steichen told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. “Kellen’s a bright mind, obviously. I think it’ll be a great collaboration with those two.”

Philadelphia aims to turn the tide in 2024, from a season that saw the offense average just 25.5 points per game while finishing eighth in total offense.