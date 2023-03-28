Former Highly Touted Eagles Draft Pick Jumps to Contender: Report

A former notable Philadelphia Eagles veteran is signing with a contender.

Cornerback Sidney Jones, a former second-round draft pick of the Eagles back in 2017, is signing a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, as reported by The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

“FA CB Sidney Jones is signing a one-year deal with the #Bengals, sources tell theScore,” said Schultz on Monday, March 27. “Former #Eagles second-round pick is only 26 years old, and now finds a new home in Cincinnati’s secondary.”

Sidney Jones Never Established Himself With Eagles

The sixth-year Jones has made a number of stops during his brief NFL career, originally spending his first three seasons with the Eagles. More recently he played for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, appearing in seven games to go along with two starts. His Raiders stint came shortly after he was waived by the Seattle Seahawks after previously serving as a starter during the 2021 season. Prior to the 2021 season, Jones played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite playing three seasons in Philadelphia, Jones never really established himself as a starting cornerback. He missed essentially his entire rookie season — he played in one game — due to an Achilles injury suffered during a pre-draft workout back in 2017. After returning prior to the end of the regular season, he was inactive for the team’s entire playoff run, including their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

Jones would go on to appear in 21 games — with just eight starts — over the next two seasons, but only played 54% of the defensive snaps during the 2018 season before seeing his share of playing time decline to 38% during his final season in Philadelphia.

The Eagles would then go on to release Jones prior to final roster cut-downs during the 2020 preseason.

Sidney Jones Was Projected as 1st-Round Pick

While Jones has carved out a consistent role in a team’s defensive backfield over his career, he’s never been able to remain a long-term starter or been able to stay in one place. Jason Marcum of SB Nation’s Cincy Jungle details how highly touted Jones was coming out of the University of Washington.

“Unfortunately, injuries would plague him throughout his time in Philly, as he played in just 22 of a possible 48 games over his first three seasons,” said Marcum. “A big part of that was Jones suffering a torn Achilles tendon during a pre-draft workout in 2017. He was originally projected as a first-round pick, but the injury led to his stock taking a major hit. Jones was able to recover in time to appear in one game late in his rookie season, then appeared in 21 games (eight starts) over the next two seasons.”

Jones appeared to carve out a role as a starter with the Seahawks after breaking out in 2021. He started 11 games, posted 66 tackles and earned a 70.2 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. However, after Jones battled early-season injuries, the Seahawks then opted to go with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen and the inexperienced Michael Jackson as its starters.

With the Bengals possibly losing starting cornerback Eli Apple to free agency, Jones could potentially have another chance to win a starting job.