Eagles GM Addresses Future QB Plan, Trade & Draft Options

Jalen Hurts is widely assumed to be the Week 1 starter for the Philadelphia Eagles. That was the reason the franchise moved on from Carson Wentz, right? He needed a fresh start and so did the Eagles.

However, there has been a lot of noise surrounding the quarterback position in Philly. There are reports claiming that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wants to build the team around Hurts. It was said to have been a “directive” to general manager Howie Roseman — no questions asked, just do it. Then there are increasing rumors about the Eagles drafting a new signal-caller in the first round. Or possibly making a blockbuster move for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

On Thursday, Roseman addressed the media to try and provide some clarity — without giving away his entire offseason plan, of course. He spoke for nearly 30 minutes and touched on a variety of topics, including the plan at the quarterback spot. Roseman wants a “strong quarterback room” and confirmed they’ll be adding another guy.

“Like coach [Nick Sirianni] said, and he reminds me daily, we only have one quarterback [Hurts] on our roster so it’s definitely not going to stay that way,” Roseman said. “And we’ve always tried to value that position and to have depth at that position and I don’t see any of that changing as we go forward. That’s not something that we would be comfortable with. We want to have a strong quarterback room.”

It’s true that Hurts is the only quarterback on the roster right now. Nate Sudfeld is gone and other top free-agent targets — Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jacoby Brissett — have all signed elsewhere. Would they draft someone at pick-six? Roseman was less committal on whether that person would be strictly a veteran backup or a rookie who might push Hurts for the starting gig.

“We feel like we have incredible coaches on the offensive side of the ball, and the defensive side of the ball, who can maximize quarterback play so we’re going to look at the free-agent market,” Roseman said. “We’re going to look at the trade market, and we’re certainly going to look at the draft to try and strengthen that position.”

Roseman Comments on Reports of ‘Toxic’ Environment

There has been a shrinking feeling of invincibility inside the walls of the NovaCare Complex. The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane unleashed a scathing report detailing a “toxic” working environment under Roseman where players get insulted and scouts undermined.

Roseman attempted to dismiss that notion of dysfunction, citing an organization filled with “good people who bring positive energy” — although the general manager admitted that last year wasn’t “as fun” as it had been in previous years.

“I know the kind of atmosphere we have in the building,” Roseman said. “The atmosphere last year, during a pandemic where you couldn’t really connect as well, where you win four games — was it as fun as it had been in the past? No. But when I look back at our track record and some of the situations that we’ve been in, and how we’ve overcome that, I think that’s because we have a good building. And that’s a lot of people, we have a lot of good people in this building, a lot of people care about this team and people who bring positive energy.”

He also addressed a specific incident involving starting right tackle Lane Johnson. McLane reported that Roseman had criticized Johnson for getting beat by a rookie, then questioned his manhood when he wouldn’t suit up due to injury. Water under the bridge, according to Roseman.

“The story with Lane, you know, Lane has signed an extension since then. Our relationship is good,” Roseman said. “We’ve had a team that has dealt with a lot of adversity, in a building that has dealt with a lot of adversity, and we’ve always rebounded.”

Carson Wentz Speaks on Eagles Breakup

Roseman was talking at the same time Carson Wentz was delivering his introductory press conference, some 643 miles away in Indianapolis. Neither man shared much insight about the specifics of the breakup, but there does appear to be a sense of closure (relief?) from both sides.

Speaking for the first time since the trade, Wentz expressed no regrets and offered an apology for any teammate who didn’t like his leadership style.

“Like I said earlier, when I lay my head on that pillow at night, I know I gave everything I had,” Wentz said. “It didn’t go how we all desired and wanted it to go but I can sleep well at night knowing I poured my heart and soul and everything I had into that city, on and off the field. And we’re excited for a new start and a new opportunity.”

Roseman said it came down to finding the best amicable outcome. He called the trade a win-win and thought the Eagles received fair compensation.

“[We had] a lot of honest conversations with him and his representative about where he was,” Roseman said. “The feeling that maybe it was best to kind of move on. We told him that it would have to work for both sides, and I think that’s what the trade is with Indy. It’s a win-win trade.”

Eagles Signs Two Players in Free Agency

The Eagles officially signed their first two players in free agency on Thursday. The team agreed to terms with veteran defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway and safety Andrew Adams who won a Super Bowl ring last year in Tampa Bay. The two moves appear to be strictly depth signings on the defensive side of the ball.

