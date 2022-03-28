‘Whatever It Takes’: Eagles Reveal Plan for Jalen Hurts, QB Options

No one seems to believe that the Philadelphia Eagles are fully committed to Jalen Hurts. The organization has shouted support for the dual-threat quarterback from the highest mountaintop, after the season and prior to free agency. Hurts is the starter. There is no plan to replace him.

General manager Howie Roseman backed Hurts again when asked about the quarterback position on Monday at the NFL Annual Meetings in Florida. Nothing has changed since January: the Eagles have never “wavered from the level of commitment” in Hurts, according to Roseman. They might be scouting other quarterbacks, but the position of QB1 is filled.

“When we say he is our guy and he is our starter and we believe in him and we got to do whatever we can to help him and give him a chance to reach his potential, I don’t think that has changed one bit,” Roseman told reporters in West Palm Beach, via SportsRadio 94WIP. “If anything talking and hearing his plan to improve and the things he wants to do, this guy will explore any option to get better. He will do whatever it takes.”

While Philadelphia hasn’t done much to surround Hurts with talent at the skill positions, the front office clearly believes in the exciting young player who forced Carson Wentz to the bench. Hurts will begin his second season as the starter with the same offensive core that made a surprising playoff run in 2021. They’ll run it back with guys like DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Quez Watkins.

“So we believe those three guys, specifically the first two guys, they are going to require as their skillsets get better-and-better,” Roseman said, via SportsRadio 94WIP, “and as they get more comfortable in the offense, they are going to require more targets.”

#eagles GM Howie Roseman holding court in parking lot of Motel 6 where #nfl meetings are being held pic.twitter.com/UOnUwEKNe7 — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) March 28, 2022

Eagles Attend Sam Howell’s Pro Day

Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson attended North Carolina’s Pro Day where he scouted rookie quarterback Sam Howell. According to NFL draft expert Jim Nagy, all 32 teams sent representation to Howell’s throwing session and a second workout will be scheduled to accommodate head coaches and general managers unable to attend due to the NFL Annual Meetings.

All 32 NFL teams will be at today’s UNC pro-day, including QB coaches from Texans, Seahawks, Commanders, Giants & Eagles to workout Sam Howell. UNC officials report second throwing session will be scheduled so HCs and GMs currently at NFL Owner’s meetings can see Howell workout. pic.twitter.com/1C0zdWy90S — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 28, 2022

Johnson was also in attendance for Kenny Pickett’s Pro Day at Pittsburgh on March 21. There was a report that the Eagles bought him dinner the night before. The Eagles also conducted an “informal meeting” with former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral at the NFL Scouting Combine. And they went down to Virginia to observe Malik Willis at Liberty’s Pro Day. Don’t read too much into anything, though. The Eagles are just doing their due diligence.

If Malik Willis is there at 15, the Eagles have to take him. pic.twitter.com/nH1jjyvKat — Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) March 22, 2022

Steelers Expected to Sign Genard Avery

The Eagles tried Genard Avery out at both linebacker and defensive end over the past three seasons. The results were inconclusive. And now the Memphis product appears to be headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

underdog mentality… — Genard Avery (@AveryGenard) April 17, 2019

According to Inside the Birds’ Adam Caplan, Avery will sign a one-year deal with the Steelers. Terms were not immediately disclosed. The 6-foot, 250-pounder recorded three sacks and 55 total tackles (6 for loss) in 35 games for Philadelphia. He was originally a fifth-round pick (150th overall) of the Cleveland Browns in 2018.