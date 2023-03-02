Eagles GM Howie Roseman Provides Update on Jalen Hurts’ Contract Talks

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, along with head coach Nick Sirianni and other key voices in the organization, are in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine. Their primary job is to evaluate top college prospects, tracking their 40 times and conducting 1-on-1 interviews, ahead of the 2023 NFL draft on April 27.

Roseman met with reporters on February 28 to address the start of what should be a frenetic offseason. The Eagles have 19 unrestricted free agents, six total draft picks, and a looming decision to make on Jalen Hurts. Multiple reports have indicated that the team plans to back the Brink’s truck up to his driveway, with one estimation putting a long-term contract at $240 million.

Whatever they plan to do, it should happen relatively soon to ensure stability within the locker room. And, more to A.J. Brown’s point, to show everyone that hard work is not only appreciated but rewarded on a financial level.

Update: The floor for a Jalen Hurts contract extension is higher than the 6-year $258M dollar extension that the #Bills gave to Josh Allen, says @RalphVacchiano A Hurts’ deal could look something like 5 years, $240M pic.twitter.com/1YrXbH4ayT — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 17, 2023

When Roseman was asked to provide an update on where things stand in regard to Hurts’ contract, he predictably deferred. He’s not going to air laundry – dirty or clean – out in the clothesline that is the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable talking about contract situations with anyone. I think you know that,” Roseman told reporters. “At the same time, tremendous respect for him as a player, as a person. Tremendous respect for the people that work with him to do this, and you go through it in a way that you want to find a win-win solution.

“You want to find something that he feels really good about, and at the same time that we feel good about and surround him with good players. He knows that. He’s a smart guy. He understands that. That doesn’t mean that it’s not going to be a tremendous contract for him because he deserves that, too.”

Eagles Promote Alex Tanney to QB Coach

Alex Tanney has been promoted to quarterbacks coach after serving as assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive assistant in 2022. Prior to that, Tanney – a 9-year veteran at the quarterback position who played for the Giants, Chiefs, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Titans, Bills, Colts, Browns – was an offensive quality control coach.

Remembering when Eagles new QB coach Alex Tanney made this insane video in college pic.twitter.com/Oc5UyDyh41 — Jordan (@FRESHticles) February 28, 2023

His rise up the coaching ladder is no surprise to those who know him best, including Nick Sirianni. He coached Tanney in 2012 on the Chiefs and noticed something special about “how smart he was and how hard he worked to stay on the team.” It wasn’t a hard sell to put him in charge of the most important position room in the building.

“He is going to kill his role and do everything he can do to help Jalen [Hurts] play better, to help us put together a plan,” Sirianni said of Tanney. “He is going to work his butt off to do that. He is super smart, super intelligent. He connects with the players. Playing for ten years in the NFL, he has this instant connection there. He’s really worked to get everything he has.”

Eagles Won’t Sign All 19 Unrestricted Free Agents

The list of unrestricted free agents on the Eagles’ roster is mind-boggling. They have 19 guys with one leg out of the nest, with no leaked contract negotiations on any of them. They stand to lose 10 starters from a team that advanced to the Super Bowl. It’s going to be hard to get half of them back in midnight green, let alone all of them. Roseman understands the chore in front of him and made no promises.

“At the same time, we’re going to prioritize the things that are important to us, that we build our team on,” Roseman said. “We’re going to make sure those areas are strong. Are we going to get all the free agents back? We’re just not. We’re not capable of getting all those guys back, but we also understand we’re in a good situation in terms of picks that we have going forward.”