NFL Insider Fuels Eagles Draft Rumors with ‘Fascinating’ Trade Report

There is a lot of buzz building around the Philadelphia Eagles potentially trading up on draft night. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport thinks the franchise might be eyeing a big move into the top-10 to potentially take an impact cornerback or edge rusher. No one “loves trades more than Howie Roseman,” according to the plugged-in reporter.

The Eagles’ general manager certainly has the draft capital to make a major splash on Thursday (April 28) if he wanted to. He holds picks No. 15 and No. 18 in the first round, plus eight more selections in the first seven rounds. The Eagles have the maneuverability to do whatever the heck they want.

“One of the teams that I would say that has been most notable making calls about potentially moving up is the Philadelphia Eagles,” said Rapoport. “Which no surprise, every time this time of year Howie Roseman is interested in doing a lot of things, moving up is one; moving back is another. He wants to keep his options open and moving up is a fascinating one.”

From NFL Now: Who is considering coming up and who is considering trading back a few days out? pic.twitter.com/3Rex1hCkHr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2022

Rapoport went on to ponder which player Roseman might be targeted if he did move up. Positions of need include cornerback and edge rusher, with Rapoport name-dropping Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux as one option. The 6-foot-4, 254-pounder is an athletic freak who tallied 7.0 sacks last year for the Ducks. He’s considered an instant starter with Pro Bowl upside.

Rapoport said: “Would a Thibodeaux slip? A lot of options here for the Philadelphia Eagles. Obviously, we will keep our eyes on that. Nobody loves trades more than Hoiwe Roseman.”

Just a reminder that Kayvon Thibodeaux is going to be special, and definitely underrated #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/bN67IbA4M7 — 2022 NFL Draft (@DraftRT) April 19, 2022

Roseman Discusses His Process for Trading Up

Roseman recently explained his process on draft day, specifically in regards to trading up. The savvy executive revealed how the heavy lifting is usually done ahead of time, so when teams go on the clock they can simply pick up the phone and grab their guy. His revelation kind of debunked the myth that teams are sneaky or secretive.

“In the first round we’ve always found that it’s helpful to have those trades mapped out beforehand,” Roseman told reporters on April 20. “The way that goes isn’t like, ‘Hey, we’re definitely doing this.’ It’s if we’re moving up, hey, if there’s a player that we want that falls to that spot, here’s what we would do; are we good on the trade compensation, so that you pick up the phone and I say ‘Hey, the guy’s still there; you guys good?’ [They say] ‘Yeah’. Trade is done.”

Eagles Open to Offers for Jalen Reagor

Jalen Reagor’s name has been brought up in trade rumors throughout the offseason, but only one report suggested that teams had actually called the Eagles about him. Now ESPN’s Tim McManus has confirmed a second report saying the Eagles are open to trading their 2020 first-rounder. Reagor has just 64 catches for 695 yards and 3 touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons.