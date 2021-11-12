Eagles Fans Roast ‘Worst Talent Evaluator Ever’ on Twitter

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was seen scouting college quarterbacks on Thursday night in Pittsburgh. The innocent scene – front office executives are supposed to do their due diligence this time of year – got the boo-hiss treatment from fans on Twitter.

It wasn’t because they are necessarily sold on Jalen Hurts. No, it was more over Roseman’s spotty track record. He hasn’t hit on many first-round draft picks in recent years, including what looks like back-to-back whiffs in 2019 (Andre Dillard) and 2020 (Jalen Reagor). NBC Sports’ Reuben Frank pointed out that the Eagles don’t have a position player on the roster in his 20s that’s ever been to a Pro Bowl.

But the organization remains committed to letting Roseman run their current rebuild. He appears to have struck gold on first-rounder DeVonta Smith and second-rounder Landon Dickerson this year. Hurts? Well, the jury is still out so that’s why he was at Heinz Field scouting Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) and Sam Howell (North Carolina). And Eagles fans jumped on the opportunity to roast him.

“This is a competitive league with talented players at every position,” Roseman told reporters on March 18. “You certainly have to be playing at a top level to be successful in this league. Whether it’s the quarterback position or any position that we may have some players at, we need to build depth, we need to get really good players, especially at the priority positions for our football team. We’re not really concerned about anything other than improving our team and making the right decisions for our team going forward.”

Carson Wentz Snap Tracker Update

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has played 597 out of a possible 602 offensive snaps this season. Everyone knows why that is important, right?

Wentz must play in 75% of the total snaps in 2021 – or 70% if the Colts qualify for the playoffs – for the Eagles’ conditional second-round pick to turn into a first-rounder from the Wentz trade. He is well on his way to hitting that goal.

Carson Wentz Snap Tracker:

Week 9: 62/62 100%

Season to Date: 597/602 99% Eagles would acquire the 14th overall pick as of today

Wentz recently revealed that he doesn’t plan to miss Sunday’s game despite the expected birth of his second daughter. According to CBS3, Wentz will take the field and then head to the hospital after the game if his wife is in labor. Keep those snaps coming.

Broncos Stole Mac McCain From Eagles

The Eagles waived Mac McCain III to make room on the 53 for Jordan Howard. The move flew under the radar until head coach Nick Sirianni shed more light on a tiny detail. Philadelphia was planning to claim McCain off waivers and add him to their practice squad, then the Denver Broncos stole the undrafted cornerback.

“Mac was really good here,” Sirianni told reporters prior to the Broncos claiming him. “We’re hoping we can get him back, to be honest with you. Mac has done a good job, especially on scout team.”

Ironic since the Broncos were the team that originally signed McCain as an undrafted rookie cornerback out of North Carolina A&T.