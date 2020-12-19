Eagles Rule Shutdown CB Out, 3 Players Miss Plane to Arizona

The Philadelphia Eagles have ruled shutdown cornerback Darius Slay out for Sunday’s game. The three-time Pro Bowler had been limited at practice all week as he awaited clearance from the league’s concussion protocol.

Slay was supposed to lock down DeAndre Hopkins, the top target on the Arizona Cardinals, but that job may rest with Jalen Mills. The Eagles are likely to slide the converted safety back over to cornerback and start either Michael Jacquet or Kevon Seymour on the other side.

The team also announced that rookie running back Jason Huntley (illness) and safety Grayland Arnold (hamstring) didn’t make the trip. In addition, they elevated cornerback Jameson Houston and new safety Blake Countess from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Eagles (4-8-1) have three games remaining and actually have a decent shot at winning the NFC East, assuming they get a few good breaks from division rivals Washington (6-7) and New York (5-8).

“Well, it’s important that we understand where we are and what’s in front of us,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “I think it’s part of my job to make sure the guys understand that we still control our own destiny. We need a little help obviously the next couple weeks, but we just got to take care of our business and see what happens here at the end of the year.”

Eagles Hire Ex-Chiefs GM John Dorsey

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed the Eagles have hired John Dorsey as a front-office consultant. The team may promote the 60-year-old to a more permanent role after the season. The move may provide extra support for GM Howie Roseman or maybe it puts added pressure on him considering Dorsey’s strong track record.

Dorsey served as general manager for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns before landing in Philly. He was responsible for a pretty nice Browns draft haul in 2018 that saw the team select Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward while helping maneuver a trade for Odell Beckham Jr. Dorsey played linebacker in the NFL from 1984-89 as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Dorsey could be in line for a GM job next season, per Garafolo, after the Eagles threw him into the Joe Douglas role a few months ago. Here’s what he said:

His ability to spot talent has been impeccable. And that’s why — quietly — the Eagles have brought Dorsey aboard as a consultant this year. They’ve lost a couple of guys in Joe Douglas and Andrew Berry that went and became general managers. So, Howie Roseman and the Eagles looking to strengthen their talent evaluation in the front office, brought Dorsey aboard. Now, we’ll see what happens with Dorsey in 2021.

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Eagles quietly brought former #Chiefs and #Browns GM John Dorsey aboard as a consultant the past few months. Dorsey could be in the mix for some GM jobs this cycle. If not, possible he sticks in Philly. pic.twitter.com/mXO1PWlOJZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 19, 2020

Jalen Reagor Building Chemistry with QB

Reporters aren’t allowed in to see much of Eagles practice these days but Pederson peeled back the curtain a bit when talking about Jalen Reagor.

He praised the rookie receiver for putting in extra work during the week, specifically in building chemistry with new quarterback Jalen Hurts. The two players have been staying on the field and getting extra reps in after the whistle blows.

“I do think that the chemistry is beginning to build with them,” Pederson said. “It’s something that is exciting to see them kind of get on the same page, kind of just dialog through route combinations and things that Jalen is seeing, or Jalen Reagor is seeing and really working on their craft.”

