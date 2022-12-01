Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Calls Out Coach: ‘Always in My Ear’

A lock-in-step relationship between the head coach and starting quarterback has always been paramount to a football team’s success. Those two individuals unequivocally have to be on the same page. But Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts are redefining that connection.

Hurts mostly deferred to Sirianni last year during their first season together. Not anymore. Hurts will often get in Sirianni’s ear, in between series, to diagnose what he is seeing on the field and what he wants to do. What happens next is a blending of calls.

“Jalen brings good insight to that conversation of, hey, I’m seeing this and we could get to that,” Sirianni told reporters. “What do you guys think here? It’s just kind of part of our process that we go through, and the only difference I guess is how much more Jalen is involved because of how well he’s seeing the game. So that’s kind of normal process for us, Jalen being involved more because he’s getting more and more comfortable and he’s seeing the field really well and he’s got great thoughts and ideas that have led to good plays.”

Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: "He's got a great sense, like a coach would, of what compliments our offense. He's coming to our sideline [and providing us with information]." — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 28, 2022

They review the pictures on the sideline during changes of possessions, too. Fixing mistakes and correcting issues together (along with quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson). Those conversations are rooted in trust, according to Hurts.

“A lot of things come with time and for them to have the trust in me and the things I see on the field, just a thing of communication,” Hurts told reporters. “We are just trying to constantly be on the same page, really, so Coach Brian [Johnson] is always in my ear, telling me the things that he sees, giving me great coaching points and I’m always trying to communicate the things that I’m seeing on the field so it’s always a constant effort, to be on the same page.”

Hurts Says Decision to Scramble is ‘Instinctual’

One area where Hurts has improved significantly is when he decides to take off and scramble. Some of those runs are scripted plays, a product of an offense that runs RPO to perfection — and others are judgment calls by the quarterback when things break down.

“It’s just instinctual,” Hurts said. “90% of this game isn’t always what it’s drawn up to be. Defenses disguise, they give great looks, they have great players that are disruptive, and kind of break plays sometimes. I think you have to be able to react to unique looks and kind of make it work so that’s at every position in this game.”

If you remove all of Hurts’ RPO passes (22.7% of his passes) he ranks 8th in completion %, 6th in QB Rating, 4th in air yards per attempt, and 2nd in INT % https://t.co/7urXp2zwvx — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 29, 2022

The Eagles are also the top team in the NFL when it comes to quarterback sneaks. They have run 24 quarterback sneaks through 11 games, picking up 21 first downs and 3 touchdowns (via Football Outsiders). That cannot be stopped.

Eagles run a QB sneak for a first down. “You know what’s coming” pic.twitter.com/UoGkAt7iy5 — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) October 20, 2022

Remember the Titans: Disruptive, Physical Defense

Next up, the Tennessee Titans and one of the most physical defenses in football. No one is taking them lightly. Statistically, the Titans are giving up 351.3 yards per game — ranked No. 21 in the NFL — but they bring a nastiness and a toughness that cannot be measured.

“They definitely have a mentality about themselves,” Hurts said. “They fly to the ball, they’re disruptive at every position, and I know that they’re well coached. So we have to be prepared to play against a really good team, a physical football team, a physical defense, a fast defense — you know, it’s a really good team we’re about to play.”