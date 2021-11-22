Eagles ‘Looking for the Trainer’ After Jalen Hurts’ Ankle Breaker

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni can hype up J.J. Arcega-Whiteside’s fourth-quarter catch as much as he wants. Everyone can rewind the tape to see the real play of the day: Jalen Hurts’ 24-yard touchdown run with 3:59 left. Game over.

Hurts looked like he was a character in a video game, an analogy first brought up by right tackle Lane Johnson. And he wasn’t the only teammate in awe of the highlight-reel play. Cornerback Avonte Maddox delivered the quote to end all quotes when he joked that he was searching for a trainer to help New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson. He was the first guy to miss Hurts coming out of the backfield when he literally collapsed on his own ankles.

“When he made that move, I was like, ‘Oh, snap’. I was looking for the trainer so that I could find some tape to help [Granderson],” Maddox said. “If it was me out there [trying to defend Hurts] I probably would have been calling in somebody to tape me up. He’s definitely dynamic, he’s always a baller, and it’s exciting to watch him play.”

To be fair, Granderson wasn’t the only defender to whiff. Hurts made mincemeat of linebackers (see: Demario Davis) and tackles (see: Josiah Brunson) on the electrifying romp. Dallas Goedert didn’t see it live since he was on the backside making a block, but he admired it on the Jumbotron.

“It was incredible seeing it on the big screen,” Goedert said. “I wish I could’ve seen it in person, but I was on the backside, not really sure what was going on, or how we got all the way back there.”

"1 and 0 every day… We're going to enjoy this for 24 hours and then move on to the New York Giants."@Eagles QB @JalenHurts is feeling good as Philly gets set for an important stretch of games. pic.twitter.com/AHj7nSfYNL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 21, 2021

Hurts Reflects on Record-Setting Performance

It was a banner day for Hurts all around as he become the first Eagles quarterback to score three rushing touchdowns in a single game. It was actually the first time any NFL quarterback has achieved that since Russell Wilson in 2012.

Hurts’ reaction? He was just happy to notch a victory.

“I like winning. That’s the most significant thing that we get out of the day for me,” Hurts said. “We came in today, we played hard, we had some ups and downs in the football game, but in the end we were victorious and we won.”

Jalen Hurts on #Eagles identity: “Identity is a mentality. It’s a mentality, it’s an approach, it’s the detail you put in day in and day out throughout the week. It’s being physical, it’s wanting it, it’s effort. It’s all of those things. I think that’s what we want to be.” — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 22, 2021

Hurts finished with 18 carries for 69 yards, the fifth straight game he’s rushed for at least 50 yards. That marks the longest streak for an Eagles quarterback since Randall Cunningham did it in six consecutive contests during the 1990 season. His eight rushing touchdowns in a single season are the most for any Eagles player since Ryan Mathews did it in 2016. And Hurts has six games remaining on the schedule.

“Enough is never enough for me,” Hurts said.

Eagles Lose Four Players vs. Saints

The Eagles walked away with a 40-29 victory on Sunday but it did come with a price. Philadelphia watched three players limp off the field, including Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. He’s in the concussion protocol and considered day to day. Meanwhile, linebacker Davion Taylor re-aggravated a lingering knee injury and left in the first quarter.

Running back Jordan Howard hurt his knee and exited in the third quarter. He was having another strong game – 10 carries for 63 yards – at the time of the injury. Linebacker Shaun Bradley injured his shoulder in the third quarter. The special teams ace had been seeing defensive snaps in place of Taylor. All four players will be re-evaluated on Monday.