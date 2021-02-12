Eagles QB Organizing Bonding Trip for Teammates: Report

The Carson Wentz trade rumors won’t go away, but business in the NFL must go on. So Jalen Hurts has invited a group of young wide receivers to work out with him in Texas, per NBC10’s John Clark.

The report didn’t go into great details (or any detail) about who was invited and when it would happen. Still, the fact that Hurts has taken on a bigger leadership role is telling, especially when considering the second-year quarterback hasn’t yet been named the starter for 2021. Wentz remains on the roster and — barring a blockbuster trade — could be competing with Hurts for the job at training camp.

“Obviously I love winning more than anything,” Hurts said on Jan. 4. “I’ve been so invested in doing that and I think everybody around here has been so invested in winning ball games that I’ve kind of got to the point where nothing else matters. How can I grow into the player that I know I can be? What does that look like? Who’s around me? Who’s going to help me get there? Just finding that, I think that’s where my head is at.”

I’m told a group of the Eagles young receivers are planning on working out with Jalen Hurts in Texas sometime in the next month pic.twitter.com/GE3YPtcQjU — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 11, 2021

Remember, Wentz traditionally held a special bonding trip and outing for his wide receivers every year. The first year he invited everyone to North Dakota, then moved it to Houston the past two offseasons. Interesting.

Eagles Attending Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day

Seven NFL teams will send scouts to watch Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawerence — the presumptive number one overall pick in April’s draft — at his Pro Day on Feb. 12. He’s scheduled to have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and will be recovering during Clemson’s official Pro Day on March 11.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Eagles will be in attendance as a way to do their due diligence since they own a top-10 pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to make Lawrence the top pick in the draft so they will be there. Other teams showing up include the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

This one is just stupid. pic.twitter.com/9q28fRM8vv — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 12, 2021

Ex-Raiders WR Linked to Nick Sirianni

The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to release former 1,000-yard receiver Tyrell Williams next month, per NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro. So what? Well, Williams enjoyed his best season in the NFL when Nick Sirianni was his position coach with the San Diego Chargers. It’s worth keeping an eye on considering Philly’s inexperienced receiving corps.

The #Raiders plan to release WR Tyrell Williams at the start of the league year next month, per source. Williams missed the entire 2020 season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery, but should be fully healthy in 2-3 weeks. He’s still only 28. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

Williams (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) has racked up 3,181 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns in five productive seasons, including a breakout 2016 campaign under the guidance of Sirianni. The 29-year-old posted career-highs in receptions (69), targets (119), yards (1,059), touchdowns (seven) that year.

Sirianni coached Williams for two total seasons (2016, 2017) while earning a reputation as a bit of a receiver whisperer. It is widely believed that the new head coach will have heavy input on developing the Eagles receivers.

