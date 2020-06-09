NFL Rumors: Alshon Jeffery Skipping Eagles WR Bonding Trip

There appears to be an impromptu bonding trip going on at Carson Wentz’s second home in Texas. Several Eagles receivers posted Instagram stories about it.

Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Marquise Goodwin, Quez Watkins and Greg Ward Jr. are all rumored to be at Wentz’s pad in Houston. Where is Alshon Jeffery? The enigmatic wideout reportedly turned down an offer to attend last year’s trip and there are no images of him on social media. Again, there has been no confirmation about which players are actually down there. Attendance is being pieced together by clues left on Instagram.

Jalen Reagor and a few other players are in Houston working with Carson Wentz, by the looks of Reagor’s Instagram clip. pic.twitter.com/hd968Crxf2 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) June 8, 2020

With the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering, it’s entirely possible that Jeffery had no way to get to Wentz’s house. Or he didn’t want to risk taking a flight. It’s a 15-hour drive from his native South Carolina to Houston. To be fair, DeSean Jackson doesn’t pop up in any pictures either. The majority of guys in attendance reside in Texas, except for Arcega-Whiteside who is a California resident.

Regardless of Jeffery’s situation, the fact that Wentz has decided to get extra work in with his new receivers should stir excitement in Philly. The Eagles quarterback mentioned how “pumped” he was to see Reagor in action.

“Obviously, we went out in the first round and got an explosive playmaker,” Wentz told reporters in May. “I’m extremely pumped and thrilled to get to work with (Reagor) and the rest of the guys that we’ve added in the draft.”

Fletcher Cox hosting workouts with Malik Jackson, Brandon Graham, dozen DLs Carson Wentz working with Jalen Reagor, Marquise Goodwin, JJ + other skill players Eagles are working 🔥🦅#Eagles pic.twitter.com/5wXEIsyfb1 — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) June 8, 2020

Wentz Named Top Eagles Player of the Decade

Pro Football Focus recently named Wentz as the top Eagles player of the past decade. His selection was met with quiet debate (and skepticism) among fans and media due to his well-documented injury history. However, the numbers kind of speak for themselves.

The analytics-driven website uses a formula called WAR (wins above replacement) and it determines how good a given player was during a period of time (usually in a single season). Wentz’s 2017 campaign, the one where he was challenging for NFL MVP before going down with a torn ACL, obviously pushes him higher up the list.

Wentz led all quarterbacks in passing grade (93.3), big-time throws (15), yards per attempt (9.5) and passer rating (123.7) on third downs during the Super Bowl year, per PFF.

Anyway, they ranked him No. 1 over the last decade and put the quarterback above four other fan favorites: Nick Foles, Michael Vick, Malcolm Jenkins and Zach Ertz. One surprising snub was Jason Kelce, arguably the best center in the league over the past 10 years. That’s a debate for a different day.

Most Valuable Philadelphia Eagles over the past decade per PFF WAR 1. Carson Wentz

2. Michael Vick

3. Nick Foles

4. Malcolm Jenkins

5. Zach Ertz pic.twitter.com/avOYywnKso — PFF (@PFF) June 6, 2020

Wentz remains motivated to get back to the Super Bowl and win it. Yes, he owns a ring. But not starting in the big game haunts him a bit.

“I mean, it’s extremely important [to win another Super Bowl] and that’s what we’re striving for every day,” Wentz told SportsRadio 94WIP in 2019. “And, after winning that one, I know I speak for everyone in this organization that we’re not complacent with just one. I know, for me personally, it still gets to me that I wasn’t out on the field and that’s definitely the goal and I’m as hungry as ever to get back.”

