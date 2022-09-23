Ex-Eagles Legend Calls Out ‘Grown Man in the Room’ in QB Controversy

Donovan McNabb has been critical of Carson Wentz over the years, challenging the one-time franchise quarterback to stay healthy and get out of the second round of the playoffs in 2019. The Philadelphia Eagles all-time passing leader turned out to be pretty spot on despite the backlash he received at the time.

McNabb, who was recently nominated for the Hall of Fame, jumped back into the Wentz debate during an appearance on the Zach Gelb Show. He wasn’t in the mood to rip Wentz but made it clear that Jalen Hurts was the superior talent. And more qualified to run Nick Sirianni’s offense.

“We’re seeing him being able to put the pressure on his shoulders and being able to move forward with his head high,” McNabb told Gelb. “The change of the offense is better suited for Jalen Hurts.”

Donovan McNabb picked Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz as the better QB and future of the franchise in Philly:

McNabb went cited all the trials and tribulations that Hurts endured in college, like getting benched in the 2018 BCS National Championship and then transferring from Alabama to Oklahoma. All the hardship led to this moment, for him to be a legitimate franchise quarterback. Hurts was always the “grown man in the room.”

“I’ve said it since he was drafted in the second round. I said he was the grown man in the room when Carson Wentz was there,” McNabb said. “I thought people really need to look at his experiences and how he got to this position … having an opportunity to play in the [college] playoffs and being a Heisman Trophy candidate. Showing that he can throw the football.”

Pump the Brakes on Super Bowl Parade Plans

The Super Bowl hype is starting to get a tad ridiculous. Yes, the Eagles are clicking on all cylinders and doing whatever they want on offense. Hurts looks like a real NFL MVP candidate, much like Wentz did in 2017. McNabb labeled them as a playoff team and strong contenders for the NFC East crown but cautioned everyone about booking flights to Glendale, Arizona.

“I wouldn’t so call it say Super Bowl right now,” McNabb said. “I think they’ll be a strong NFC East contender, of being able to win the NFC East. I’m looking forward to them possibly making it and advancing to the second round. And at that particular point, as a player, you know you that need a little bit of luck and an extra push to be able to get you over the hump.”

Interesting note: McNabb used the words “we” and “us” when referencing the Eagles on multiple occasions. Yes, it’s true: “No. 5 will always love you.”

Eagles See 17 Former Players Nominated for Hall of Fame

McNabb wasn’t the only former Eagles player listed as a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. A whopping 17 guys with ties to Philadelphia made the first cut, headlined by Eric Allen, Ricky Watters, Randall Cunningham, Brian Westbrook, Seth Joyner, Troy Vincent, and Asante Samuel. It’s a strong list.

17 former Philadelphia Eagles are nominated for the 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame class.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gZ4qQXsznl — BirdGang🦅 (@GordonsWord) September 23, 2022

There were 129 players named as “modern-era nominees” and that list will get whittled down to 25 semifinalists in November before getting downsized to 15 finalists in January. No more than six players (and at least four) will get the final call for the Hall.