‘Significant Leap’ Report Fuels New Jalen Hurts Contract Speculation

It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out that Jalen Hurts is on his way to earning a contract extension. He has one more year left on his rookie deal, but the Philadelphia Eagles would be wise to lock him up ahead of that.

Hurts is playing at an MVP level, meaning his skyrocketing price tag is only likely to rise assuming a crash back down to Earth isn’t on the horizon. It is possible that Hurts’ three-game brilliance is a bloated sample size. The Eagles haven’t played any real dominant defenses to start the season, although the way Hurts has shredded them shouldn’t be discounted. He’s been electric, borderline unstoppable.

And no team values quarterback play more than Philadelphia. They are the self-proclaimed factory for it. So, yes, it’s safe to assume that general manager Howie Roseman has started crunching the numbers and presenting the parameters of a contract extension to team owner Jeffrey Lurie.

The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane mentioned that very scenario in a recent column: “they are certainly starting to formulate a plan for giving Hurts an extension early.” He sees an extension as inevitable, more “when than if after his significant leap.”

Owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman are very much attuned to quarterback play. And while Nick Sirianni is bogged down in the daily operations of coaching, they are certainly starting to formulate a plan for giving Hurts an extension early. The Eagles have long benefited in getting out in front. Have there been mistakes? All they had to do was look across the field at Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz to be reminded that they haven’t always been right. But their track record has produced more wins than losses.

"…while Nick Sirianni is bogged down in the daily operations of coaching, [Lurie and Roseman] are certainly starting to formulate a plan for giving Hurts an extension early." A Hurts extension looks more like "when" than "if," writes @Jeff_McLane.https://t.co/Hp1EwztLgV — Philadelphia Inquirer Sports (@phillysport) September 27, 2022

Nick Sirianni Praises ‘Tremendous Progression’

Hurts has been the best quarterback in the NFC through the first three weeks. That’s not hyperbole or hometown bias. It’s backed by statistics. The only guys playing better than him right now are AFC gunslingers Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.

How good has Jalen Hurts been? His NFL ranks through 3 weeks:

+ No. 3 in Passing Yards (916)

+ No. 5 in Passer Rating (106.5) and QBR (74.7)

+ No. 8 in Completion% (67.3)

+ No. 3 in Passing Yards Per Game (305.3), plus his 167 rushing yards is No. 2 behind Lamar Jackson (243). — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 27, 2022

His 340-yard, 3-touchdown performance last week against Washington put him in the history books. He is the first quarterback to ever record 900+ passing yards and 150+ rushing yards in the first three games of a season.

Not for nothing, Hurts and the Eagles (3-0) are one of only two undefeated teams in the NFL. Hurts has been a big play waiting to happen.

“I just think you’ve seen tremendous progression from him because he works at it and he loves it,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “He doesn’t make the same mistake twice. He’s doing a great job right now. We got to continue that. We’re working like crazy to continue to help put him in good positions to make plays.

“Jalen is seeing the field really well right now. Even if we don’t put him in a position to make a play, he can get us to the right play. He’s got that. He’s done some nice things there as far as his checks, too.”

Eagles Looking to Name New Punt Returner?

The Eagles have used rookie receiver Britain Covey as their lead punt returner so far this season. He hasn’t done anything extraordinary through three weeks and a decision on his future is looming. The team will have to add Covey to the 53-man roster if they wish to put him back there again in Week 4. His eligibility is up following three straight elevations from the practice squad.

If I’m Doug Pederson I’m poaching Britain Covey off #Eagles practice squad ASAP. For intel, and just to show a grudge exists. #FlyEaglesFly #Duval #Jaguars — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 27, 2022

Covey returned five punts for 34 yards with a long of 12 in Week 3. However, the youngster put one ball on the carpet and was lucky to scoop it back up before disaster struck. The Eagles did trot DeVonta Smith out for one punt return against Washington. He gained 12 yards on his one and only crack at what Sirianni deemed a “spot thing.”

“As of right now, it’s a spot thing. But who knows. We’ll see how that goes,” Sirianni said of Smith returning punts. “Continue to see how the season goes. We’ll see what happens there.”