Hurts Puts NFL on Notice About Eagles’ Star: ‘He’s a Grown Man’

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is widely considered the team’s second-best receiver after the offseason acquisition of A.J. Brown, but after being blanked in the season opener, Smith has led the team’s receivers two weeks in a row with 80 and 169 yards respectively.

“Like I always tell you all, you’ve got to make the most of your opportunities, know what I mean?” Smith said in his post-game press conference. “You might have a game like that where you don’t get the ball, you don’t get your opportunities, but when they come you’ve got to make the most of them,”

At 6’0 tall and 170 pounds, the second-year star earned the nickname the “Slim Reaper” during his college days at Alabama. His quarterback, Jalen Hurts, made sure everyone knew after the game that Smith might be small, but he’s tough.

“That’s who he is, he’s a great player, all around player, the Slim Reaper,” Hurts explained during his post-game press conference. “By the eyes, he might be a little slight, but he plays like a big boy, and he is. He’s a grown man.”

“Slim Reaper. By the eyes, he may be a little slight, but he plays like a big boy. He is a grown man” Jalen Hurts on DeVonta Smith pic.twitter.com/Te6Na5rxqL — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 25, 2022

Smith definitely made a pair of grown man catches in the Eagles 24-8 win over the Commanders, going up over defenders to haul in some tough catches.

DEVONTA SMITH MOSSED HIM WHAT A CATCH 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/eU0pzwodzM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2022

While that snag took athleticism and toughness, perhaps the most grown-man style catch of his 8 receptions was his touchdown.

Smith finished the game with 8 catches for 169 yards and that touchdown.

Eagles Receiving Duo Turning Heads

If you take a look at the top receivers in the NFL through the first three weeks, you’ll notice two Eagles in the top 11: A.J. Brown is fourth with 309 yards, while Smith is 11th with 249 yards.

They’re arguably the best tandem in the league right now, with their competition being the Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, who are second and third with 342 and 317 yards respectively.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith Chasing Eagles History

The two star receivers also have the chance to go down as the best receiving duo in franchise history. The Eagles have never had two 1,000 yard receivers in the same season, regardless of position. The closest they’ve come was in 2009, when wide receiver DeSean Jackson racked up 1,156 yards and tight end Brent Celek came up just short with 971 yards.

The closest two receivers have come in the same season was in 2010, when Jackson went for 1,056 yards and Jeremy Maclin came close with 964 yards.

Through three games, Brown is on pace for 1,751 yards and Smith is on track for 1,411. Those projections are boosted by the extra game in the current schedule as compared to 2009 and 2010, but they’d be on track for four-digit territory even with a 16-game slate.

But their hot start is even more impressive when you consider that both are on track to break Mike Quick’s franchise record for receiving yards in a season, set back in 1983 when he caught 69 passes for 1,409 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Eagles truly have a special pair of receivers, and with Brown just 25 years old and Smith 23 years of age, they could be teaming up together for a while.