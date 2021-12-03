Eagles Brass Conflicted Over Jalen Hurts’ Future: Report

Jalen Hurts has been inching toward locking down the franchise starter job – minus last week’s debacle in The Meadowlands, of course. He could easily be the long-term answer for the Philadelphia Eagles if his stellar play continues.

That is a big if and one that is being intensely debated in the front office. According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, the two biggest decision-makers in the organization – owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manger Howie Roseman – are split over Hurts.

Lurie has jumped on board the Hurts’ train, while Roseman needs more convincing to buy a ticket. It’s not a rift, just a difference of opinion based on the second-year quarterback’s first 16 starts. He’s 6-10 over parts of two seasons.

“Lurie is said to still believe in Hurts, but Roseman’s assessment is less confident, two independent sources familiar with their thinking said,” McLane wrote. “The Eagles may have no other choice but to ride with Hurts next season. The draft is still a ways out, but there isn’t expected to be a first-round talent among the quarterback prospects in this class.”

The Eagles have been rumored to be in the hunt for a veteran quarterback, too. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, or Deshaun Watson could be available in a trade and the team has three potential first-rounders to dangle out. Watson has been the one name continually linked to them despite his legal troubles, something that doesn’t seem to bother Lurie.

“Lurie was believed to be the driving force behind his team’s interest, the two sources familiar with his thinking said,” McLane wrote. “Jeffrey has his principles,” an NFL source who worked with the Eagles said, “until it comes to quarterbacks.”

Wilson Might Waive No-Trade Clause for Philly

Watson has been unwilling to waive his no-trade clause for any team other than Miami. And the Dolphins chose not to make a deal for the Houston Texans quarterback at the deadline. Meanwhile, Wilson carries his own no-trade clause in Seattle and that sticking point has gone largely ignored. Until now.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter told “The John Kincade Show” on 97.5 The Fanatic that he believes Wilson would waive it to come to Philadelphia. When asked about it, Schefter said: “I believe he’d waive the no-trade clause.”

The Seahawks quarterback has long been the apple of Roseman’s eye dating back to the 2012 draft. The Eagles wanted to take him in the third round that year but Seattle snatched him up at No. 75. Thirteen picks later, Philly settled for Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Final Injury Report Released

The Eagles officially ruled quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (illness) questionable for Sunday on the final injury report. Running back Jordan Howard (knee) is out.

Everyone else was listed as full participation at Friday’s practice, including center Jason Kelce (rest/knee), linebacker T.J. Edwards (ankle), defensive end Josh Sweat (knee), and defensive end Derek Barnett (ribs). Other than Hurts, no starters are in danger of missing the Jets game.