Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Shares Areas He’s Most Improved at Camp

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts never takes the bait. When a reporter asked him which player is going to have a big year in 2022, Hurts predictably replied: “All of us.” One question dodged. Then, Hurts dug deep and shared which areas he thinks he’s improved on the most during training camp.

The biggest thing? Understanding his role and what he’s supposed to do. That may sound obvious, but there’s more to it. Hurts has a better grasp on processing reps and learning the why behind them.

“Just an overall understanding of what I’m supposed to do. Doing my job and doing my job at a high level,” Hurts told reporters. “Knowing what is right and what is wrong. I’ve always had a very high standard for myself, so taking that mentality I’ve always had and just soaking up everything. And keep growing, chasing growth every day. And I think that’s allowed me to take steps as a quarterback.”

Hurts was asked to elaborate on what those steps are and he delivered a concrete example. He has a better grasp on processing reps and learning the why behind them.

“I think just being in the playbook and understanding what I’m supposed to do,” Hurts said. “When you play this game you see so many pictures, what I mean by that is you see so many things, you see so many reps, you have to put them in your bank.

“And every rep is an experience — good, bad, or indifferent. So, for me, the few games I had my rookie year, last year being my first as the full-time starter, every single rep I’ve learned from it and I’ve tried to grow from it.”

Hurts Enjoys ‘Best Practice’ of the Summer

Nick Sirianni has seen growth from Hurts throughout camp, but nothing like he saw on Wednesday. He called it the “best practice” from Hurts since he’s been the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I thought Jalen was outstanding in yesterday’s practice. I mean, to me, Jalen’s practice yesterday was the best practice he’s had as an Eagle since I’ve been here,” Sirianni told reporters. “I can’t speak for the year before I got here. What he was doing with the football and being able to go through reads and the progressions that fast and getting the ball to where it needed to go, I thought, was unbelievable.”

Why was the quarterback so good in that first joint practice against Miami? According to Hurts, it all comes down to consistency.

“I go out there and do my job, and just try to be consistent, I think yesterday I was very consistent,” Hurts said. “We’re just chasing growth every day. One thing I think y’all understand is nobody has a higher standard for myself than me. I’m never gonna ride waves, I’m never gonna get too high or low.”

Eagles Cancel Joint Practice Due to Stomach Bug

The Eagles had to cancel their second joint practice in Miami on Thursday after several Dolphins players caught a stomach bug. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported that “multiple players were sick and vomiting overnight.”

Philadelphia hit the field for a regular practice; Miami decided to stay indoors and rest up. The Eagles were down 12 players on Thursday (via The Athletic’s Zach Berman), highlighted by A.J. Brown (rest day), Derek Barnett (ribs), Miles Sanders (hamstring), and Javon Hargrave (toe). The team also brought back cornerback Josh Blackwell, two days after cutting the undrafted rookie loose.