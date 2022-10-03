Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Suiting Up for Monday Night Football

Philadephia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is capitalizing on his new-found fame and linking up with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on “Monday Night Football.” He’ll be one of three featured guests on the “ManningCast” on October 3 when the San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams.

Omaha Productions announced the lineup on Monday afternoon. Hurts will be part of a star-studded lineup that includes actor Jon Hamm and two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry. It’s not shocking to see Hurts showing love to the Mannings. He has talked about his strong relationship with the entire Manning family stemming from meeting them at a passing camp in high school.

“We just maintained that relationship,” Hurts told reporters in 2021. “Always little nicks here, little things I can learn from, pick their brain. I value the Mannings and the relationship I have with them.”

Nick Sirianni Provides Injury Update

The Eagles suffered a slew of injuries in Week 4, highlighted by starting left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder) and Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay (forearm). The team also watched kicker Jake Elliott (foot) and right guard Isaac Seumalo (ankle) get dinged up. And cornerback Avonte Maddox is dealing with a nagging ankle injury that sidelined him.

Nick Sirianni politely declined to update injuries to Jake Elliott, Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Isaac Seumalo, Jordan Mailata … then added: "We think that everybody has a chance to play this weekend. But I don't want to come out and say that quite yet." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 3, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked to provide an update on all five guys and politely declined. He promised to give out more information on them prior to Wednesday’s practice.

“We’ll let you know on Wednesday,” Sirianni told reporters. “We’re still sorting through some things there as far as getting with the trainers and letting them get some rehab.”

Sirianni did sound optimistic when asked about their chances to suit up in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

“We think that everybody has a chance to play this weekend,” Sirianni said. “But I don’t want to come out and say that quite yet, just in case some things happen. But we do believe that everybody has a chance to play this weekend.”

Eagles-Jaguars Snap Counts Released

The snap counts from Sunday’s 29-21 win over Jacksonville looked about how they should look for a game played in driving winds and soaking rain. DeVonta Smith saw the most offensive snaps among the receivers with 71. He was targeted four times and made three catches for 17 yards, while A.J. Brown secured five balls for 95 yards (7 targets on 70 snaps).

Fletcher Cox (35 snaps) and Javon Hargrave (33 snaps) paced the defensive line in time on the field. Brandon Graham saw 20 snaps, with rookie Jordan Davis getting 17 snaps. That group combined for nine total tackles. The star player of the game was Haason Reddick: 2 sacks (2 forced fumbles), 1 QB hit on 39 snaps.

“We had a lot of sacks last week. A lot of turnovers this week,” Reddick said. “We just have to continue to build. Obviously, with a rainy game, there’s a lot that goes into that mentally where you are at. I think everybody came out ready to run.”

Linebacker T.J. Edwards was the high man in tackles (6) to give him a team-leading 33 tackles for the season. He also recorded his second sack of the year against Jacksonville.