Jalen Hurts Details ‘Most Beautiful Thing’ About Undefeated Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 for the first time since the 2004 Super Bowl season. They have an MVP candidate in franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts. They have a Coach of the Year contender in Nick Sirianni. And, after surviving their stiffest test to date, they might be the best team in football.

Starting running back Miles Sanders certainly feels that way. Following Sunday’s 29-21 win over Jacksonville, he boldly declared: “I don’t think anybody can beat us right now.” It’s hard not to believe him.

The Eagles rattled off 29 unanswered points after falling behind 14-0 in Week 4. No one flinched. There was no “come to Jesus moment.” Hurts didn’t have to say a word.

“I think that was the most beautiful thing right there. There was nothing needed to be said,” Hurts told reporters. “Nothing needed to be said. There was no come to Jesus moment. There was no come to Jesus moment. There was, ‘Hey, we built ourselves for this. We want to have that type of mentality so let’s find out what type of team we are.’ We answered the bell today. We answered the bell today. It’s just the beginning. We have a long way to go.”

Hurts started the game by throwing an interception — a pick-six to Andre Cisco off a tipped ball — and that was it. He learned his lesson and didn’t force anything else.

“He knows how important it is to take care of the football and he can do it,” Sirianni said. “He can go out there and execute and take care of the football, so it’s huge, because that’s such a key. It’s such a key to winning and losing games.”

Hurts Thanks Doug Pederson for Drafting Him

Hurts made sure to greet Doug Pederson at midfield and wrapped up the man who drafted him in a lengthy hug. The third-year quarterback told Pederson that “you’re the reason I’m here” and wished him good luck the rest of the way. There is nothing but love and mutual respect between coach and player.

“I have a lot of love and respect for him,” Hurts said. “His way of coaching, his coaching style and the way he does things, the great things he’s doing in Jacksonville right now. I have a lot of respect for him and I wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Big Bear hug between Hurts and Doug after the game. "I love ya" Eagles victory music in the background just to top it off 🦅💚#Eaglespic.twitter.com/BgDEEUJ9dX — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) October 2, 2022

All-Pro center Jason Kelce also shared a special moment with Pederson, literally taking the rain-soaked jacket off his back. The Super Bowl-winning coach received a loud, standing ovation from the Eagles rowdies when his image was flashed up on the Jumbotron. Deservedly so.

Jason Kelce got Doug Pederson’s jacket after the game #Eagles pic.twitter.com/4r6Cqk0jKz — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 2, 2022

Eagles Own No. 4 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Eagles are the last unbeaten team standing in the NFL after four weeks. They have a wealth of riches on offense and defense, stacked deep at the skill positions and in the trenches. It’s scary just how talented they are across the board. Guess what? They are only going to get better.

Philadelphia owns two first-round picks in next year’s NFL draft, thanks to a lopsided trade with the New Orleans Saints. That selection would be the No. 4 overall pick if the season ended today after the Saints lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The rich are about to get richer.