A.J. Brown Fires Off Blunt Message on Jalen Hurts’ Illness & Eagles Drama

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their third straight game with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Yet, A.J. Brown does not feel like Jalen Hurts’ illness should be discussed after the Monday Night Football heartbreaker.

Following the game, Brown emphasized Hurts’ status was “no excuse” for another loss. The Eagles playmaker does not want to hear about the changes going on internally being a factor in the team’s losing skid. Philly made headlines for secretly changing the defensive play-calling duties to Matt Patricia from coordinator Sean Desai.

“That ain’t no excuse,” Brown said on the December 18, 2023 edition of ESPN’s “SportsCenter” when asked about Hurts. “We on the field, we playing. What goes on through the week, don’t nobody care about what goes on with us through the week.

“Don’t nobody [care] about that s***. We gotta play. I’m not making no excuses, so there shouldn’t none be made.”

It is important to note that two things can be true at the same time. Given Hurts’ status remained uncertain until hours before kickoff, it is hard to imagine the quarterback’s health did not impact his play. Yet, the Eagles offensive struggles extend well beyond the team’s loss to the Seahawks.

Eagles News: A.J. Brown Led Philadelphia With 10 Targets Against the Seahawks in Week 15

AJ Brown: “I’m disappointed but not discouraged. I personally know who I am, what type of football player, how special I am. I’ve just got to focus on my job and being ready to play, trying to get our guys in the room ready to play.. Everything else is out of our control. We run… pic.twitter.com/yyz40yy0DH — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) December 19, 2023

Brown’s frustration should not be tied to his involvement in the offense. The playmaker led the team with 10 targets against Seattle in the Week 15 loss.

Brown posted 5 receptions for 56 yards in a losing effort. It can be argued that some of Hurts’ mistakes were tied to forcing the football Brown’s way.

One point of note, Brown has not scored a touchdown during the Eagles’ three-game losing streak. Brown has been unable to find the end zone in four of Philly’s last five contests.

Nick Sirianni on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘He Was Not Feeling Well at All’

.@Eagles “everyone has to be better and it starts with me” @JalenHurts …and he is right. These 3 plays were critical. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/TFfX6FjUYF — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 19, 2023

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was more vocal with his appreciation for Hurts’ playing through an illness. It was Hurts’ idea to fly separate from the team in order to prevent others from getting sick.

“Yeah, he really fought hard,” Sirianni explained during a December 19 press conference. “Obviously, he was not feeling well at all. As you know, flying up separate, thought that was obviously really a good decision. Jalen brought that up of not flying with his teammates so he didn’t get anybody else sick.

“And then, he fought through. Being sick like that is no fun and having to play in the rain and the cold. And so, he fought through and appreciate his efforts tonight to fight through in some tough times.”

Eagles vs. Giants: Computer Projections Give Philly an 81% Chance to Win on Christmas Day

Seattle staff member bumps AJ Brown. No ejection🤔 pic.twitter.com/EeygsInMAV — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) December 19, 2023

There is good news ahead for the Eagles after facing a gauntlet of a schedule. Philadelphia will be heavy favorites in their remaining three games.

The Eagles host the Giants on Christmas Day and will not have to play on a short week. Heavy Sports’ projections powered by Quarter4 give the Eagles an 81% chance to get a Christmas win. The computer’s projected spread for Philly-New York has the Eagles favored by 10.5 points.