Jalen Hurts Shocks Eagles Fans in AFC Championship Game: WATCH

Jalen Hurts might be sitting at home like everyone else watching NFL championship weekend. That didn’t stop savvy network executives from using the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback in a TV commercial.

Hurts’ face popped up on the screen during a TV timeout in the third quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. It was a trailer for Paramount Plus and their new live-action Halo series, based off the popular video-game title. In it, Hurts is sitting around a snowy campfire at fictional “Paramount Mountain” where various celebrities, including Beavis and Butt-Head, melodically chant in unison.

And Hurts isn’t the only NFL player featured in the ad. He’s seated next to Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon as the three men bob their heads to a Kumbaye sort of beat. The commercial ends by announcing: “A Mountain of Entertainment.”

Eagles Twitter Hilariously Reacts to Hurts

The Paramount ad marked the second TV commercial for Hurts this year. He was featured in a used car spot for F.C. Kerbeck of New Jersey. Eagles Twitter had some fun with that one during the final regular-season game.

It’s still unclear if Hurts ever received a new Cadillac out of the deal. Naturally, the jokesters were back at it and in rare form on Sunday following Hurts’ newest TV debut.

Eagles Keeping Their Quarterbacks Coach

The Eagles will retain quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson at least for now. The Green Bay Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. They had been interested in Johnson for the opening after Nathaniel Hackett left for Denver.

The #Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Stenavich replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who hoped to bring him along to Denver. The path is now clear for Luke Getsy to be the #Bears OC. That is expected to be official soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Johnson is highly regarded within the Eagles’ organization, especially by Hurts whom he has known since childhood. Hurts’ dad, Averion, was one of Johnson’s high school football coaches at Baytown Lee (Texas) High School. He first met Jalen when the quarterback was just four years old. And Johnson tried to recruit Hurts when he was at Mississippi State, but the quarterback chose Alabama.

“It’s very interesting because I’ve known him for a really long time but this was actually my first time getting a chance to work with him on the grass,” Johnson told reporters after spring practices. “Obviously, everyone knows about his intangibles and what type of player and what type of person he is, but he’s extremely coachable. He wants to be a great player.”

Over the past month, I spoke with nearly a dozen of #Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson’s former pupils and mentors. A story on what I discovered about Johnson and the special bond he possesses with his current mentee: Jalen Hurts: https://t.co/fw4mC7na8B pic.twitter.com/HV1VL52Oy6 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 25, 2021

The Eagles moved Johnson down from the press box to the sideline midway through the 2021 campaign so he could better mentor Hurts. The switch really helped spark the offense and better develop Hurts as a passer since the two could digest pictures and look at highlights in real time.

“It’s been good. I guess throughout the course of the year we realized that’s what we need to do,” Hurts told reporters on November 10. “It’s something we both embrace. We want to win.”