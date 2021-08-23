‘Constant Evaluation’: Eagles Update Jalen Hurts’ Status

Jalen Hurts was back on the field for the Philadelphia Eagles just 72 hours after being rushed to the hospital for a fluke stomach bug. He guided the team through a high-energy indoor practice on Sunday and showed no ill effects.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said the second-year quarterback has been resting his body and recovering nicely from what was diagnosed as a “stomach infection.” His arm looked as sharp as ever, plus he made a few nice scrambles with his legs. The session lasted 1 hour and 30 minutes (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

“He went through walk-through yesterday [on Saturday],” Sirianni told reporters after practice. “Recovering his body, and obviously he was out there and slinging it around today at practice.”

But Sirianni didn’t want to commit to Hurts being out there in the preseason finale on Friday night. Prior to that, the Eagles will travel up the New Jersey Turnpike this week for two joint practices with the New York Jets.

“Again, like I said for the past couple games, I’d hate to give you an answer and then it not play out,” Sirianni said, “so that’s something that is under constant evaluation. We are going to see how the work goes against the Jets and make a decision after that.”

Jalen Hurts is at #Eagles practice. Must be feeling better. pic.twitter.com/j0NBSN3oTH — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) August 22, 2021

Monday is considered a travel day for the Eagles. They return to the practice field on Tuesday.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Waive Receiver, Cornerback on Sunday

The Eagles waived receiver Jhamon Ausbon and cornerback Lavert Hill, per the NFL transactions wire. The team hasn’t officially announced either move, but that would put their roster down to 83 guys (not counting Matt Leo who is exempt). All teams must get down to 80 players by Aug. 24.

Ausbon, an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M, had garnered early training camp hype – Bleacher Report named him the “best undrafted free agent” on the Eagles’ roster – but the emergence of Quez Watkins sealed his fate. The 6-foot-2 target was held catch-less in two preseason games.

Jhamon Ausbon with a catch pic.twitter.com/4p5ChD7Jur — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 16, 2021

Hill inked a futures contract with the Eagles in January, then the team drafted Zech McPhearson in the fourth round and traded for veteran Josiah Scott. The cornerback room got even more crowded when Steven Nelson joined in free agency. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Kansas City in 2020, Hill has yet to see a snap in a regular-season game.

Getting Better Every Day: Rent is Due

When Hurts uttered the phrase “rent is due every day” on May 19, no one knew it would be the team motto for the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles. However, those words have been printed on hats and passed around the locker room.

Jalen Hurts on still not being officially named the #Eagles starting QB: “Like I’ve been saying.. the rent is due every single day. Nothing would change if I was. Rents due every day. I’m going to go out there and give it my all.” — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) July 28, 2021

On Sunday, Sirianni threw it out to reporters when asked if his team was where he wanted it to be at this point. Remember, the Eagles open the regular season on Sept. 12 on the road versus the Atlanta Falcons.

“Are we where we want to be right now? No, because we have three more weeks to go until we get there, and we’re anticipating ourselves getting better every single day,” Sirianni said. “That’s been the players’ motto and my motto is like, ‘Hey, your rent is due.’ I know Jalen said, ‘Your rent is due every day,’ and when you pay your rent every day, you get better every day.”