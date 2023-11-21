Revelation: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Secretly Mentored by Hall of Famer

Before Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won national championships for the Crimson Tide and way before he was drafted to the NFL, he attended the Manning Passing Academy. In the latest episode of ESPN’s “Manningcast” on Monday Night, Hall of Famer Payton Manning revealed that he has an ongoing relationship with Hurts. They communicate back and forth quite a bit, actually.

“Jalen Hurts calls me a lot, Eli, to ask me about these plays, ‘Tell me what you’re thinking versus this coverage.’ I appreciate him trying to learn about the play,” Manning shared with his brother, Eli Manning, former Giants great, during their coverage of the Monday Night Football broadcast.

“I leave Jalen a lot of voice memos, just like yourself, and he doesn’t complain about it,” Manning said, joking with his younger brother. “He actually says, ‘Thanks, I appreciate it.’ Which just doesn’t seem that hard to do.’”

Manning Claims the Eagles Run the Same Offense He Did

Before this, Manning said that the Eagles run the same basic offense that he ran back with the Indianapolis Colts—some of the same exact plays even.

This offense can be traced back to Frank Reich, who currently serves as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Reich worked under Tony Dungy back when Manning was on the Colts. Back in 2014, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni worked as quarterbacks coach under Reich with the Chargers and then again as offensive coordinator when Reich was head coach for the Colts in 2018.

In Rob Tornoe’s article with the Philadelphia Inquirer, he highlights a part of the “Manningcast” Monday night where Manning proves his knowledge of the Eagles’ current offense, writing, “Manning’s familiarity with the Eagles’ offense allowed him to quickly diagnose what happened in the second quarter, when Hurts threw an interception on a miscommunication with A.J. Brown, who had beaten his defender and tried to signal he was changing his route.”

"You’re better off just running the original route." – Peyton breaks down what went wrong on the Jalen Hurts – AJ Brown missed connection that led to the INT. pic.twitter.com/9Bx1J99QzQ — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 21, 2023

“I hate to say they keep running old Colts plays, but they are — that play was ‘bulls,’” Manning said. “It’s a little inside pivot, swing hook with a wrap in route on the outside. So, I feel like the Colts basically gave Philly all of our plays.”

Manning’s Fingerprints Can Be Seen in Hurts’ Development

This revelation could explain a lot about Hurts’ development in the past few years. When Hurts came into the league, he was drafted with the twenty-first pick of the second round. Famed NFL draft analyst, Lance Zierlein had his closest player comp as Tim Tebow. None of this boded well for the young quarterback.

In his overview about Hurts, Zierlein said, “He’ll struggle to beat NFL defenses from the pocket, but his ability to grind out yards on the ground and make off-schedule plays should make him a solid backup with upward mobility.”

Well, Hurts has been anything but a backup in much of the time since. In his rookie season, he might have exhibited some of these rough edges as the Eagles struggled, ending the year with a 4-11-1 record. He’s shown progress every year since, though, leading the Eagles to a 9-8 record in 2021 with a Wild Card game appearance and then a 14-3 record with a loss in the Super Bowl.

This year, of course, the Eagles sit alone at the top of the league with a 9-1 record heading into week 12. Much of this success has come due to Hurts’ continued development as a quarterback.

In fact, this year, more than any other, Hurts has had to show his progress as a pocket passer in particular because of a lingering bone bruise injury that’s hampered his mobility throughout the season. His frustration over the hurt knee has bubbled over in press conferences, but if Hurts can return to full health by the playoffs, the league will have even more reason to fear this Eagles team.