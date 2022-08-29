Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Makes Surprise Commitment to Philadelphia

The smile was permeating through the phone from Jalen Hurts’ face during a recent conversation despite his face being hidden. He had just made a surprise visit to Benjamin L. Johnston Memorial Stadium in Germantown to surprise some middle schoolers who had no idea he was coming.

“It was an awesome day,” Hurts told Heavy. “I think it was a great experience for me and I hope it was a great experience for them.”

Hurts was there to present a donation on behalf of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and their Mission Tiger initiative. It was meant to help the School District of Philadelphia expand its middle school sports programs, everything from new uniforms to upgraded fields and equipment. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback — a guy actively auditioning to be the permanent face of the franchise — ran the kids through football drills while giving them pep talks and spitting life’s truths.

“It goes a long way because I know, different strokes for different folks, and everybody has a different situation but oftentimes kids need hope,” Hurts said. “And they need someone they can believe in. More importantly, they need someone who believes in them so just spreading positivity, spreading love to ’em, and supporting ’em … I think this is a great way to do so, by granting them the resources that we have and giving them the resources they need.”

Hurts hearkened back to his own experiences growing up in Houston, Texas where he attended Texans football camps and hung around the practice fields at Channelview High School where his dad, Averion, was the head football coach.

“I was once that kid,” Hurts said. “Football is the game I love most, and it’s taken me a very long way; and, for me, having the platform I have now, I want to be able to do that in whatever I community I reside.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Empowering Women, Girls Flag Football Program

Hurts has long been a champion for empowering women as evidenced by his female-focused support team. Don’t read that the wrong way, though. The mature 24-year-old just believes in surrounding himself with the best, most talented people. Gender has nothing to do with it.

“They can do anything that they put their minds to,” Hurts said of women. “And I think just holistically showing them that someone supports them, that we have their back, and that we believe in them, regardless of that — on the field, in the corporate office, as an agent, as a marketer, or whatever it is, or whatever your position is.”

Rookie Tackle is a middle-school pilot program that serves as a bridge game between flag football and 11-player tackle football. On Sunday, Hurts — along with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and CBS Sports — was promoting a donation to bring back three middle school Rookie Tackle teams and start a new girls flag football program at six area middle schools.

“This Mission Tiger donation is huge,” said Timothy Morrison, vice president of youth sports development at the School District of Philadelphia. “It allows us to expand access to our football programs for both boys and girls.”

Hurts saw three to four young women at the Germantown event running around the field. That scene, seeing those young women, gave him hope and strength. And when this reporter told Hurts that he had seen a young girl in Ardmore wearing his No. 1 midnight green jersey, the quarterback said: “Wow. I appreciate it. I appreciate it a lot.”

Tony the Tiger Makes Surprise Appearance

Mission Tiger donated $75,000 to the School District of Philadelphia. That’s a significant chunk of change and Kellogg’s sent Tony the Tiger out to show their commitment. Hurts took a selfie with the iconic cereal mascot as the furry feline took part in some of the football drills and snapped pictures with the kids in attendance.

“I think it’s very unique because Frosted Flakes and myself have a passion for impacting the youth,” Hurts said. “Trying to shine a positive light on the youth, trying to give them the opportunities they need, showing that support and serving them, so it [the partnership] kind of happened naturally. I think it’s been a beautiful day. Looking forward to more.”

Yes, it was an awesome day … a beautiful day.