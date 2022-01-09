Eagles Twitter Roasts Jalen Hurts’ Used Car Commercial: WATCH

You can’t deny that Jalen Hurts makes the perfect pitch man: young, handsome, confident. It doesn’t hurt that the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is a great player. And a Pro Bowl alternate in the NFC.

Hurts sat out Saturday night’s regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles wanted to let his ankle heal up for the playoffs, plus the Week 18 matchup was rather meaningless. But Hurts still grabbed the spotlight when he appeared in a local car commercial during the second quarter. He was helping sell pre-owned automobiles for F.C. Kerbeck in Palmyra, New Jersey.

The ad was your basic low-budget TV spot. The owners standing around googley-eyed and giddy around the “world famous” Hurts in the middle of their showroom. That’s not what had people talking on social media. What rubbed Twitter was when the NFL star revealed to the world that he drives a used Cadillac. Eagles fans got a great chuckle out of that information.

“I drive a Kerbeck pre-owned Cadillac and I love it,” a smiling Hurts said. “I drive a Kerbeck pre-owned Cadillac and you could, too.”

No, people weren’t making fun of Hurts. They were proud of him for “getting” Philly fans, although several fans demanded to know why Kerbeck didn’t give him a new Cadillac. They should. Love to see it either way.

So wait, according to the FC Kerbeck ad, Jalen Hurts, the Eagles first string QB, drives a used car????#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8t30yRSjSD — Ray Moffo (@RayMoffo) January 9, 2022

Kerbeck couldn’t give Hurts a new Caddy? — its only Joe (@JoeTheCynic) January 9, 2022

Jalen Hurts cutting ads for FC Kerbeck. Guy just gets us. — Low Class Philly Sports Fan (@TedBrogan5) January 9, 2022

I’m disappointed Hurts can’t drive a new Cadillac and has to drive a preowned one from Kerbeck — Adam McMonagle (@Adammc314) January 9, 2022

Well the jalen hurts FC kerbeck commercial is now my favorite local tv commercial of all time — JewsWithScrews (@Dgotty) January 9, 2022

DeVonta Smith Sets New Rookie Record

DeVonta Smith broke the franchise rookie record for receiving yards in a season on Saturday night. His four-yard grab at the end of the first quarter broke DeSean Jackson’s record of 912 from 2008. Smith came in needing 38 yards to set the new mark, then grabbed passes for 25 yards, 12 yards, four yards before coming out.

He finished the 2021 campaign with 916 receiving yards, 84 yards shy of 1,000. The Heisman Trophy winner talked earlier in the week about setting goals for himself prior to the season, but he wasn’t willing to divulge what those goals were. He briefly touched on what it would mean to break Jackson’s record, too.

Flying into the record books!@DeVontaSmith_6 has set a new franchise rookie record for receiving yards in a single season.@FirstrustBank | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/It9ZnElZD8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 9, 2022

“The main thing is just going out there and continuing to be me,” Smith said on December 30. “As long as I do my job and the things that I’m supposed to do, whatever’s supposed to happen is going to happen. Not really like I need to get that [Jackson’s record], just doing my job and good things are going to happen.”

Eagles Set Franchise Record for Rushing

Philadelphia established a new franchise mark for rushing yards in a single season. They hit 2,623 yards for the year late in the second quarter to break the old record of 2,607 set in 1949.

The @Eagles now have 2,623 rushing yards, which are the most in single-season franchise history. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) January 9, 2022

“It would mean a lot,” right tackle Lane Johnson said on December 29 when asked about breaking the record. “Obviously, you gotta execute, but a big reason behind this is Jalen [Hurts] and the O-line, it’s everybody together. I think Coach Stout [offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland] deserves a lot of credit.”

They also tied the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season when Kenny Gainwell ran in a seven-yarder. The team stood at 25 rushing touchdowns going into halftime. Gainwell took over as the Eagles’ feature back with Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott all out due to injury or COVID-19.