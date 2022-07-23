Eagles Insider Fuels New Carson Wentz vs. Jalen Hurts Debate

The widespread opinion around the NFL is the Philadelphia Eagles made the right decision in trading Carson Wentz. The common belief is that Jalen Hurts is an upgrade at quarterback. Or at least he has the potential to be.

Not everyone shares that point of view. Inside the Birds’ Adam Caplan — a Philly native with 20 years of experience covering the NFL — jumped on 106.7 The Fan in Washington to debate the two quarterbacks. He thinks Wentz is better and “it’s not even close.” Really? Interesting. Especially coming from such a widely respected voice.

“It’s not even close. Wentz is so much more talented than Hurts,” Caplan told The Sports Junkies. “I mean, the guy can play. The thing you’re gonna see, folks, that Commanders fans are gonna see this season, there are gonna be some games where you’re gonna go, ‘Why did Philly trade him?'”

Did the #Eagles pick the wrong QB? 🤔@caplannfl says that if he had to choose, he'd take Carson Wentz over Jalen Hurts. "It's not even close." https://t.co/d5206hDH9v — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) July 21, 2022

Then, Caplan added a new nugget to the argument: “The Eagles did not want to get rid of Wentz.” Remember, Wentz was benched for Hurts in 2020 and never won the job back. Instead, he requested a trade out of town following a falling out with Doug Pederson.

Wentz is now the starter for the Washington Commanders – his third team in 13 months — after the Indianapolis Colts unloaded him. According to Caplan, Wentz has to prove he can be a leader and take responsibility.

“All of the great quarterbacks point the finger at themselves and that’s what Carson Wentz has to do or he’ll be playing for his fourth team in four years,” Caplan said. “Remember, Washington has a decision to make on his contract by mid-March.”

Wentz Downplays ‘Last Opportunity’ Talk

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman didn’t hold back when discussing Wentz’s fresh start in Washington. This could be his last chance to stick somewhere as a starting quarterback.

“This is probably his last opportunity, just being blunt about it, to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL,” Aikman said on an ESPN conference call on May 16. “I’m hopeful that he’s able to take advantage of that.”

Asked Troy Aikman on a conference call about Carson Wentz. Aikman: "This is probably his last opportunity, just being blunt, to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback. I'm hopeful he'll be able to take advantage of it… This is a defining season for Carson Wentz." — John Keim (@john_keim) May 16, 2022

Those comments were relayed back to Wentz — the Commanders’ quarterback claimed he didn’t hear Aikman’s initial thoughts — and he downplayed what was said.

“I didn’t know that was said quite frankly,” Wentz said, via NFL Media. “That I’m fine with it. You know, everyone’s got their own opinion. I’m just excited to be playing this game, have this opportunity.”

Shannon Sharpe Likes Wentz Over Hurts

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe jumped on the Wentz Wagon back in March when he put the one-time Eagles franchise starter over Hurts. His comments were actually kind of a dig on both quarterbacks as Sharpe predicts neither player is good enough to win a Super Bowl.

“Wentz led Philly to two division titles, 2017 and 2019. In 2017, he was 11-2 before he got injured, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions,” Sharpe said, via FOX Sports. “I still believe Carson Wentz is better than Jalen Hurts. I believe you’re only going to go so far with either one.”

(Editor’s note: Wentz does deserve credit for leading the Eagles to the Lombardi Trophy in 2017. He set the course and Nick Foles guided the ship home).