Eagles Discussed Swapping Jalen Reagor for AFC Safety: Report

Jalen Reagor made it out of the NFL draft still repping a midnight green jersey despite a few minor controversies about his future. Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman stood by the 2020 first-rounder and gave him a huge vote of confidence. Turns out, there had been talks of trading Reagor during the 2022 draft.

The Eagles discussed dealing Reagor to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark, per Inside the Birds’ Adam Caplan. There was mutual interest, but those talks “died down” over the course of the weekend in Las Vegas. The potential move would have brought a proud Philly native back home.

This 🤫 can go one or two ways. It can go Up it can go Down. Either way I’m Prepared !! — Chuck Clark (@ChuckC36) May 7, 2022

Here’s how Caplan described the talks between the Eagles and Ravens:

Chuck Clark’s a decent player. He did get an extension but now has two years left. The money’s very reasonable. We were told during the draft they talked to the Ravens. We’re also told [Jalen] Reagor’s name came up and there was no offer. The Ravens definitely, from multiple sources, had interest in Reagor during that draft, but nothing got done.

The Ravens looked into dealing Chuck Clark during the draft, per @caplannfl. WR Jalen Reagor’s name came up, but no deal got done. https://t.co/aFXI8yIivN pic.twitter.com/ce6zhlGPjW — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) May 12, 2022

Clark, a sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, started 16 games at strong safety last season and made 80 tackles. The 6-foot, 250-pounder also finished with one sack and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He has 283 total tackles, four forced fumbles, and five picks in 79 career games.

Eagles Keep Publicly Endorsing Marcus Epps

With Rodney McLeod leaving for Indianapolis, the starting safety spot next to Anthony Harris falls on Marcus Epps. The 26-year-old veteran held his own in fill-in duty while making three starts last season. Epps saw significant snaps even when Harris returned from hand and groin injuries. The Eagles have been grooming Epps ever since with teammates, coaches, and executives hyping him up.

“For sure, Marcus Epps,” Darius Slay said when asked for an under-the-radar name. “He got a lot of reps, he filled the role in real good. He’s always been ready, always been waiting for his time to come and this is his time, and I know the work he put in. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does.”

#Eagles' current secondary depth chart: CB: Darius Slay – Tay Gowen – Craig James

CB: Zech McPhearson – Mac McCain – Kary Vincent

NB: Avonte Maddox – Josiah Scott

S: Anthony Harris – K'Von Wallace

S: Marcus Epps – Jared Mayden- Andre Chachere — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 30, 2022

“Marcus [Epps] is a guy who played a lot of football for us last year. We’re excited about him too,” Howie Roseman said. “And so, I don’t know that necessarily we perceive it the same way maybe that you described.”

Roseman Not Actively Trying to Trade Reagor

Roseman was asked specifically to confirm a report that Reagor asked for a trade after the 2022 NFL draft. Remember, the third-year receiver had scrubbed his social media accounts clean of Eagles references. While the savvy GM wouldn’t say if the trade request was true – important to note: he didn’t flat-out deny it either – Roseman made it perfectly clear that Reagor would remain on the roster.

“Jalen Reagor is a Philadelphia Eagle and he’s going to be here,” Roseman said on April 30. “We want to have good players in that room and good players on this team. He’s worked tremendously hard to get in shape and come into this off-season program, and now he has an opportunity. We don’t anticipate anything changing.”