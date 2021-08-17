Eagles Camp: DeVonta Smith Returns, Jalen Reagor Makes Circus Catch

DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins are going to pose big problems for opposing NFL defensive backs all year. That circus-catching, leadership-minded trio has quickly turned into the Philadelphia Eagles’ strongest unit.

Smith returned to team drills on Tuesday for the first time since injuring his knee on Aug. 31. He has been making great strides and “attacking his rehab,” per head coach Nick Sirianni. No one is ready to commit to Smith being out there in the second preseason game on Thursday night, but he looks ready to go.

He put a nice juke move on Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson in one rep (via NFL Network) and flashed incredible speed during warm-ups (via ESPN). He also hauled in a touchdown from Jalen Hurts (via 6abc).

After practice, Smith addressed the media to provide an injury update. The rookie said “getting there” when asked if he was 100% healthy while deferring to the coaching staff on his status for Thursday night. The sniff test? Well, Smith seems destined for the No. 1 receiver spot.

“It felt good, just to get back out there,” Smith told reporters. “Doing some stuff, cutting and stuff, going against somebody [at practice] and just overall a happy feeling. I’m excited, I feel good, just coming in every day, taking it day by day.”

Eagles fans will certainly like this combination connecting going forward. Jalen Hurts hits DeVonta Smith in the end zone for a catch Tuesday during #Patriots-Eagles joint practice. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/zfopDTJ1ja — Nick Coit (@NCoitABC6) August 17, 2021

DeVonta Smith continuing to look better as he works back from an MCL sprain. pic.twitter.com/sHfVRz4G76 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 17, 2021

Photobombed by Greg Ward, but here’s #Eagles WR DeVonta Smith catching his first pass of the day from QB Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/JOM2C2zUxc — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 17, 2021

Smith called the initial injury a “freak accident” that occurred after a teammate landed awkwardly on top of him. He doesn’t expect any lingering issues and hopes to get some preseason reps in. The Eagles have two games left: vs. New England Patriots (Aug. 19), at New York Jets (Aug. 27).

“Every rep I can get I’m going to take. Whatever the coaching staff wants me to do, I’m going to do,” Smith said. “I mean every rep, you can never take too many reps.”

Jalen Reagor Makes Show-Stopping Circus Catch

Smith’s return was overshadowed once practice started by a show-stopping, circus-style catch from Jalen Reagor. The second-year receiver channeled his inner Odell Beckham by climbing the ladder and making an incredible one-handed catch over Patriots cornerback Mike Jackson. It was an insane play.

When asked about Reagor’s crazy catch after practice, Smith simply replied: “That what he do, that’s what he here for.”

Smith went on to say that everyone in the receivers room has taken on a leadership role. Everybody is challenging everybody to get one-percent better.

“Everybody’s a leader, no matter what it is, everybody is helping everybody,” Smith said. “No matter if you see someone doing something wrong, you pick him up and make sure he’s doing the right thing. So I feel like everybody has a hand in the leadership role in our room.”

Eagles Offense Steadily Improving

Nick Sirianni’s offense could be a very explosive one, especially if those young receivers continue to wow on splash plays. Watkins has been a blurry revelation. Reagor has been a surprise star. And Smith has looked even better than advertised. Needless to say, Dallas Goedert sees a ton of potential on that side of the ball.

“I think it’s been amazing,” Goedert said of the offense. “Coach [Sirianni] is always adamant about the little details, making sure we’re doing things right in the little places at the right time and I think you can see it just steadily increase.

“Whether it’s everybody being in the right spot, going through reads, everything just getting quicker, just how it should be. We’re getting close to the time of the season starting so I think we’ll be right where we want to be.”

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert says new TE Tyree Jackson’s been awesome. Comments on his improvement from OTA’s until now. Says Jackson is a hard-worker, focuses on details. “He’s a specimen.” #EaglesCamp — Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) August 17, 2021

Goedert projects to be in a timeshare at the tight-end spot with Pro Bowler Zach Ertz, with converted quarterback Tyree Jackson pushing for snaps. Jackson has made a strong case for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart after three weeks.

“He’s a specimen,” Goedert said of Jackson. “He fits the body type, he’s got long arms, he weighs a lot … He does a great job sticking his head in there, he’s not afraid of contact, collisions, he does a really good job.”