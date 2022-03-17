Eagles Receivers Catching Passes from Colin Kaepernick: WATCH

Would the Philadelphia Eagles consider signing Colin Kaepernick? It’s not out of the question for the fabled “quarterback factory.” Remember, they attended Kaepernick’s private workout back in 2019.

The Eagles don’t really need a backup quarterback, not with Gardner Minshew under contract. That could change if the former starter is sent packing to a team searching for a new quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts quickly come to mind. Meanwhile, Jalen Reagor was spotted working out with Kaepernick alongside some other young receivers. (h/t to @PHLEaglesNation and follow @AgentQ_22 on Instagram to see more videos)

Jalen Reagor spent the day training with Colin Kaepernick and other WR’s today in Texas, via his agent’s IG story. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/3aZKvsdtEM — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) March 17, 2022

Former SMU star receiver Danny Gray – perhaps a name for the Eagles to monitor? – is featured prominently in one video. There are also appearances by Oklahoma Baptist’s Keilahn Harris and SMU’s Roderick Daniels Jr.

Group shot of Colin Kaepernick’s recent workout, including #Eagles WR Jalen Reagor (via his agent’s Instagram). #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/N17WgF3SAA — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) March 17, 2022

Kaepernick Works Out with Greg Ward

Kaepernick has been back in the news since March 10 after sharing a bunch of workout videos from his personal Twitter account. The 34-year-old quarterback was showing off his mobility while running through drills. His right arm looks stronger than ever which has many wondering if an NFL comeback is on the horizon. Kaepernick wrote: “For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself.”

The former San Francico 49er was seen throwing passes to Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett in one video. He also links up with David Robinson – trainer to Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant, Chris Godwin – as well as Eagles receiver Greg Ward Jr. Kaepernick also revealed that he is planning to visit Quincy Avery in Atlanta. Avery is a well-known quarterbacks guru who works with Jalen Hurts. Kaepernick also got together with famed trainer Rischad Whitfield, aka The Footwork King.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke highly of Kaepernick back in 2020. He stopped short of saying he was interested in bringing him to Philadelphia, but he did admit that the NFL wasn’t listening to what Kaepernick was saying.

“I think that the NFL probably didn’t listen well enough to what he was really saying,” Lurie said at the time, “because I think that we could have, as a league, listened more. That’s all. Listened more and not reacted in anything but a listening and learning mode.”

Jalen Reagor Demoted to No. 3 Receiver

The Eagles haven’t been shy about their disappointment in Reagor this offseason. Head coach Nick Sirianni has already demoted him from No. 2 to No. 3 on the wide receiver depth chart. He and general manager Howie Roseman both expressed the need for Reagor to take his game to the next level. The 2020 first-rounder appears to be on shaky ground heading into training camp.

But I believe this is the first time Sirianni has admitted the pecking order: 1. DeVonta Smith

2. Quez Watkins

3. Jalen Reagor — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 19, 2022

“Jalen Reagor, we want more production from Jalen Reagor and he has all the talent to do so,” Sirianni told reporters on January 19. “So, I like him in that No. 3 spot right now to be able to make plays because he has skill, he has talent. It’s our job as coaches to get that skill and that talent out of him so it produces on the field. And it’s our job as coaches to put him in position to succeed.”