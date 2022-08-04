Eagles Detail Jalen Reagor’s ‘Improvement’ Amid New Trade Report

Jalen Reagor was running with the ones on Thursday after DeVonta Smith picked up a groin injury. The disappointing former first-round pick was the next man up on the receiver depth chart, but he’s also earned the elevation by virtue of a mostly solid training camp.

Reagor beat James Bradberry for a nice touchdown on Day 6, which drew applause from the Philadelphia Eagles sideline. His teammates have never given up on him. That touchdown came one day after he made headlines for splitting two defenders and hauled in a perfect scoring strike from Jalen Hurts. Some reporters on the scene calculated the highlight-reel play as a 70-yard catch-and-run, with the pass sailing 30-plus yards in the air.

Has the 23-year-old speedster finally figured it out? Maybe. He’s definitely been making the most of his opportunities whether it’s on the first team or second team.

“He’s just working to get better every day, and I see improvements,” head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. “He’s making plays when there are opportunities. We talk to him a lot about, hey, you’re not going to get 11 chances a game like you did at TCU. But if you get three, you’ve got to take advantage of those three and you can’t leave them on the field. It’s the consistency, it’s his shape, and I see that he is playing more consistent right now.”

Here are AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor catching deep passes. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/NfLcogDEcM — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) July 30, 2022

Teams Still Inquiring About Second Team WR

The minute Reagor lined up with the twos to start camp, the rumor mill started predicting his Philly exit (again). There had been talk of the Eagles dealing him dating back to the NFL draft, but now the team was letting everyone know he was a backup. Heck, Sirianni let it leak that Reagor was fighting for a roster spot. Yikes.

According to Inside the Birds’ Geoff Mosher, teams have “continued to call in and just check in and inquire about Jalen Reagor.” And there is a feeling the Eagles could move him before camp ends. The Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned. Nah. Smith’s groin injury could complicate things, of course.

For now, Reagor is keeping his head down and putting the work in. He showed up to camp in great shape, ready to go. “That’s a big part of it, right, being able to run,” Sirianni said of Reagor. “He plays a position that you’ve got to run all day.”

Reagor Shares ‘FWTTB’ Instagram Message

Reagor has yet to address the media and, honestly, why would he? Anything he says is going to be overly dissected, maybe even misconstrued – much like his most recent Instagram post. In it, Reagor wrote: ‘FWTTB, we just working.” (Editor’s note: FWTTB stands for “f*** what they talkin’ bout.”) Some fans didn’t exactly appreciate Reagor’s message, which came a few days after he criticized a local reporter. That tweet has already been deleted. But Reagor has a long history of scrapping with people on social media.

Meanwhile, Reagor’s teammates have had his back going back to OTAs. They want to see him succeed. “He’s works hard, and we’ve got to get him going. That’s it,” Darius Slay said of Reagor on June 6. “We’ve got to all be behind him.”