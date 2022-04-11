Teams Have Called Eagles About Possible Jalen Reagor Trade: Report

The idea of trading Jalen Reagor has been casually tossed around throughout the offseason. The 21st overall pick from the 2020 draft was mentioned in a potential move for Amari Cooper. There was also talk of trading Reagor for a fourth-round pick.

But, all the Reagor scenarios being floated out there has been pure speculation. Would a team really want to trade for a wide receiver who has worn the first-round bust label like a shiny lapel? Maybe. Remember, Reagor is super young — he just turned 23 in January — and has battled his fair share of injuries over his first two NFL seasons. A change of scenery might be the best thing for him.

Rumors: Teams have called the #Eagles about WR Jalen Reagor, per @GeoffMosherNFL — JPA Football (@jpafootball) April 11, 2022

And, per Inside the Birds, teams have “already called to check on” his availability. Geoff Mosher wrote the following:

Keep in mind: The cap hit is considerably less for the Eagles if they trade Reagor than releasing him. Other teams will be interested in acquiring Reagor. Sources have told Inside The Birds that teams have already called to check on the third-year receiver’s availability. The optics of having Reagor reporting to OTAs or training camp buried deep down the depth chart wouldn’t be great, for Reagor and for the franchise. They’d be worse if Reagor remained on the roster headed into the season. Any chance Reagor has at rescuing his career would have to come elsewhere.

Eagles Showing Interest in QB Malik Willis

The rumors of the Eagles looking at rookie quarterbacks just won’t go away. Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett, and Sam Howell have all been linked to Philly in some way, shape, or form. Here’s another one: Malik Willis.

The dual-threat player from Liberty University has been rising up draft boards in recent weeks. He might be the top quarterback in this year’s class so naturally, the Eagles have been doing their research on him. In fact, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze revealed that he recently spoke with Joe Pannunzio about Willis.

Down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl Howie Roseman has reportedly been paying particular attention to Liberty QB Malik Willis. He has by many reports been the most impressive QB at the Senior Bowl. Something to watch but not overreact too.#FlyEaglesFly — Kelly Green Hour (@KellyGreenHour) February 3, 2022

Pannunzio is the Eagles’ assistant special teams coordinator and dabbles in the personnel department. (h/t to Bleeding Green Nation).

“We go back from our days in the SEC together,” Freeze said of Pannunzio, via The Rich Eisen Show. “But he was calling on behalf of them with just some more conversation.”

Howie Roseman Addressed Draft Strategy in January

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been pretty transparent whenever he’s been asked about his 2022 draft strategy. Initially, he had three first-round picks to figure out but they are down to two after making that blockbuster trade with New Orleans. Roseman had hinted at acquiring extra picks in 2023 when he met with the media in January. And he did it.

“It’s always an equation of if there is a guy on the board we think has incredible value for that pick,” Roseman explained. “Whether it’s in the first round or second round, if we have a group of guys that we value similarly and we can move back, and I think because of the amount of picks that we have in this draft — maybe even getting picks for 2023 and getting in a situation similar to this year where we have a lot of picks, we have a lot of value, that would be good.”