Jalen Reagor Fuels Trade Speculation After Eagles GM Defends Him

The writing was already on the wall for Jalen Reagor. Now it appears those tiny pencil sketches have turned into massive brush strokes. Reagor wiped all his social media accounts clean following the Philadelphia Eagles’ blockbuster trade for A.J. Brown. The assumption is that the third-year receiver won’t have much of a role in 2022.

Reagor deleted all his Twitter and Instagram posts (h/t to Eagles Nest Blog) on Friday seemingly as a show of frustration. His snaps are directly affected by Brown’s arrival and speculation has been running rampant about the Eagles trading Reagor.

Multiple reports had surfaced indicating that Philly was listening to offers, possibly with an impending move set to shake up Day 3 of the NFL draft. Reagor’s social media activity only intensified that speculation.

Reagor — the 21st overall pick from the 2020 draft — has largely been a disappointment for the Eagles. He has 64 career receptions for 695 yards and 3 touchdowns on 111 targets. The 23-year-old did deal with some injury issues early on while missing five games during his rookie year.

However, Reagor has been unable to seize the opportunity when given meaningful snaps. He entered the 2021 campaign as a starter, only to turn in a trying season filled with costly drops and fumbles.

It seems #Eagles WR Jalen Reagor has deleted all his Twitter posts. •This coming after the Eagles traded for Titans star WR AJ Brown 👀#FlyEaglesFly #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/aHAhM1quDy — Eagles Nest Blog  (@EaglesNestNFL) April 29, 2022

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman brought up Reagor’s name unprompted on April 20 during pre-draft media availability. His comments were interesting as he seemed to defend Reagor’s struggles.

“I would say with Jalen [Reagor], obviously I know he gets a lot of attention in this city and I know he’s working his butt off,” Roseman said, “And when you look back — we were having this conversation this morning with our strength and conditioning staff — that was a hard year for some guys because you had COVID, you didn’t have an off-season program, and so sometimes the book isn’t necessarily written on all those guys.”

The Eagles are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for 2020 first-round WR Jalen Reagor. 👀 https://t.co/0OiC5woy6O pic.twitter.com/7oNtwcYlLg — theScore (@theScore) April 26, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Not Expected to Pick Up Andre Dillard’s Option

The Eagles have declined the fifth-year option on Andre Dillard, according to multiple reports. The move isn’t surprising. In fact, it was expected. The former first-rounder would have been due roughly $12 million per year had Philadelphia exercised the option. That’s a pretty hefty price to pay for a backup left tackle.

#Eagles not expected to pick up Andre Dillard’s 5fth-year option, NFL source said. Shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. As for whether he’ll be traded during the draft, have to imagine team wants Day 2 pick for a starting-caliber LT. Unlikely to find willing partners now. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 29, 2022

Dillard has started nine games over the past two seasons. He was jumped on the depth chart by Jordan Mailata.

“The amazing thing is Andre is working out every day right now,” Roseman said on March 2. “I’m not allowed to really talk to him about anything, but you can see, he looks great. Upper body, lower body, he’s really determined. He wants to play.”

Cardinals Making Andy Isabella Available

Something to monitor: the Arizona Cardinals are making Andy Isabella available in a trade, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The Eagles solved their immediate need at receiver via the Brown trade, but taking a flier on a former second-rounder like Isabella makes sense.

The 25-year-old has 31 catches for 426 yards and 3 scores in his first three seasons. He’s a field stretcher who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. Isabella could compete at the slot receiver spot at camp with Zach Pascal and Greg Ward Jr.