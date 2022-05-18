Contract Details Revealed After Eagles Sign Ex-Giants Pro Bowl CB

Darius Slay has a new running mate in what suddenly looks like a fearsome secondary in Philadelphia. The Eagles inked Pro Bowler cornerback James Bradberry to a one-year deal worth $10 million, including $7.25 million in guaranteed money and another $2.5 million in “upside.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first person to report the financials of the deal. Bradberry was recently released by the New York Giants in a cap-saving move after inking a three-year, $43.5 million contract there in 2020.

The 28-year-old was ranked No. 58 among qualifying corners in 2021, per Pro Football Focus — that’s slightly below the overall grade from last year’s starter Steven Nelson. Bradberry finished with four interceptions and 17 pass breakups last season.

Slay posted several positive reactions to the Bradberry acquisition, including a retweet confirming the new “deadly” pairing in Philly. The Pro Bowler had addressed the Eagles’ cornerback depth (or lack thereof) in early May when he talked about competition at the position.

“It’s always competition. There’s competition with me, too,” Slay told reporters. “So it’s not just competition on the other side, I got to make sure I stay on my cues, too. So everybody is out here competing for a position, so I just do my best job helping everybody prepare, and trying to make sure everybody’s ready to go.”

Note to QBs: don't throw at James Bradberry 🚫✈️ pic.twitter.com/akTNr4nxH2 — PFF (@PFF) February 5, 2021

New CB Depth Chart: Young Talent Everywhere

The Eagles have been pumping their chests all offseason about the talent they have accumulated in the cornerbacks room. They invested a fourth-round pick in Zech McPhearson last year and signed him to a four-year rookie contract. He was used mostly on special teams in 2021, although he did see 179 defensive snaps in 16 games. They could be grooming him to eventually take over the starting spot on the outside.

The Eagles’ busy offseason includes adding:

▫️WR A.J. Brown: 4-years, $100M

▫️Edge Hanson Reddick: 3-years, $45M

▫️CB James Bradberry: 1-year, $10M

▫️DT Jordan Davis (first round), LB Nakobe Dean (third round) — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 18, 2022

Outside of McPhearson, the Eagles have a treasure trove of young defensive backs: Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr., Josiah Scott, Mac McCain III, Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe, Josh Blackwell. General manager Howie Roseman expressed how much he liked those guys after the 2022 NFL draft, while hinting at a possible upgrade at the position.

“They are young, talented guys that will have the first time going through our off-season program, and we look at them almost as part of this draft class in terms of adding guys who, for the first time, go through our offseason and get a chance to be with our coaches,” Roseman said on April 30. “Those guys are all talented guys. That doesn’t mean if there was an opportunity we wouldn’t have added a guy.”

There are two NFL players since 2016 with 15+ interceptions and 80+ pass breakups: Darius Slay

James Bradberry Now, they're starting opposite each other. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) May 18, 2022

That guy turned out to be Bradberry, a win-win move for the Eagles and those young cornerbacks.

Eagles Have 5 Prime-Time Games in 2022

Slay and Bradberry will get to headline five prime-time matchups in 2022, including the home opener on “Monday Night Football” versus Minnesota in Week 2. That game is slated for September 19 at 8:30 p.m. Other national broadcasts include: vs. Dallas Cowboys, October 16 at 8:20 p.m.; at Houston Texans, November 3 at 8:15 p.m.; vs. Washington Commanders, November 14 at 8:15 p.m.; vs. Green Bay Packers, November 27 at 8:20 p.m.