Undrafted Free Agents: Eagles Sign ‘Dynamic Playmaker’ QB

Jalen Hurts won’t have to look over his shoulder this summer to see his replacement. But he might see his shadow looming on the sideline.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed undrafted rookie free agent Jamie Newman to a contract after Saturday’s NFL draft. The former Wake Forest quarterback possesses unrivaled talent, including a big arm and fast wheels.

He also owns enviable size: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, with similar Hurts’ shake-and-bake in the open field. He’s the perfect third-string option for the Eagles (behind Hurts and Joe Flacco) and there’s plenty rook for growth.

Former Wake Forest and Georgia QB Jamie Newman is signing with the #Eagles, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Newman threw for 3,595 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing 306-of-506 of his passes for a 60.5% completion percentage in three college seasons on Tobacco Road. He also rushed 245 times for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping him to lead the ACC in total offense yards per game at 286.8.

The 22-year-old skipped 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns after transferring from Wake Forest to Georgia in a draft-hurting move. He never played a single snap for the Bulldogs, then went down to the Senior Bowl and flashed a drool-worthy deep ball.

The American team just wrapped up 1 on 1s. I’ll say this, Jamie Newman might have the best arm down here. He was spinning it today. Threw the deep ball with ease. Every throw was precise. Here’s one of his throws to Cornell Powell. pic.twitter.com/SsRC8sCPpd — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 26, 2021

Bleacher Report wrote the following about Newman’s biggest strengths, pointing out his accuracy on long balls.

When you turn on Jamie Newman’s film, two aspects of his game will jump off the screen immediately. He throws a beautiful deep ball with good accuracy. According to Sports Info Solutions (starts at 2:30), the big-armed quarterback had a 67 percent on-target rate for pass attempts that went 20 or more yards downfield in 2019.

Newman Shares Hurts’ Famous QB Trainer

Newman and Hurts should be fast friends already from their time working out together with quarterback whisperer Quincy Avery. The star trainer counts both players as clients, along with Deshaun Watson, Justin Fields, Dwayne Haskins, Trey Lance, plus countless others.

This delayed zone read by Wake Forest was incredible. QB Jamie Newman boxed out a defender to spring the run. pic.twitter.com/Kv3R66Xr83 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) September 14, 2019

It’s a tight-knit fraternity, one that definitely shares secrets in the shadows. Newman knows it’s importance from meeting up with Watson and picking his brain.

“I had the pleasure of sitting down with Deshaun Watson a couple times, learning how he game-plans,” Newman said. “That was a special opportunity.”

Add Seven Total Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

In addition to Newman, Philadelphia added six other undrafted rookie free agents: OG Kayode Awosika (Buffalo), TE Jack Stroll (Nebraska), C Harry Crider (Indiana), DE Jaquan Bailey (Iowa State), WR Jhamon Ausbon (Texas A&M), WR Trevon Grimes (Florida).

I don’t see Zach Ertz returning to the #Eagles so asked Howie Roseman if there’s a scenario where he would try to bring him back 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVuVuW9b2M — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) May 2, 2021

One player still on the Eagles’ roster is Zach Ertz. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end was supposed to be traded before the draft ended, per multiple reports, but it didn’t happen. Why? Could he be back?

“Zach’s a really good player and a really good person, and he’s under contract with the Eagles,” general manager Howie Roseman told reporters after the draft. “At the same time, we have a lot of respect for him and what kind of player he is and what he’s done for our team.”