Eagles Sign Ex-Miami Starter: Offensive Line Depth Hit Hard

The turnstile at left tackle keeps turning at Philadelphia Eagles training camp. Le’Raven Clark was the latest addition to the walking wounded as the veteran tackle showed up on the injury report with a hamstring injury.

Starter Jordan Mailata and backup Andre Dillard remain in the concussion protocol. The team was forced to start Kayode Awosika – a second-year undrafted player out of Buffalo – during Sunday night’s open practice at Lincoln Financial Field. He was getting “feasted” on early in the session by defensive end Josh Sweat. He eventually settled in but the depth chart at left tackle is something to monitor.

Prior to practice, the Eagles signed rookie tackle Jarrid Williams to give them an extra body. The team had an roster spot open after placing tight end Jaeden Graham on injured reserve. Williams was originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the NFL draft, then the team released him on July 27. Now the 6-foot-6, 308-pounder is back.

With Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard both out, Le'Raven Clark has been the 1st-team left tackle. But now he's out with a hammy, and Kayode Awosika – 2nd-year undrafted out of Buffalo – is with the 1's at LT. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 8, 2022

Williams started 10 games at right tackle at the University of Miami as a redshirt senior in 2021 while earning an 84.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. Prior to that, the Texas native made 19 starts (right and left tackle) in four years at the University of Houston. Here is a scouting report on Williams, via State of The U:

William’s story is really a good one to root for and teams can always use big bodies like his, at least as a depth option on offensive lines that experience a lot of attrition. However, Williams lacks natural athleticism/ability and will be a developmental project in refining his skill set. He projects as an undrafted free agent, where he eventually hopes to carve out a right tackle or possible interior lineman spot a la Ereck Flowers.

Jarrid Williams, OT, Miami (FL) | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview | Hula Bowl Spotlight https://t.co/m86YxcXqRh #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/k8IC5ap4LE — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 20, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

A.J. Brown Dazzles on Jalen Hurts’ Birthday

A.J. Brown has been a force to be reckoned with all summer at camp. He makes at least one highlight-reel play per practice while showing off his physicality every time he touches the rock. Brown flashed at Saturday’s session, then put on a show for the fans under the lights at the Linc. His personality and play was made for Philadelphia.

Philly are you serious?? That was practice! 30k plus here at practice! Nah I love it here already. Today was fun. Only the beginning 🔥 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) August 8, 2022

That’s not a typo. The Eagles announced that 30,000 fans were in attendance on Sunday night for their first and only open practice. The lower bowel was filled. And the stadium was loud, especially when Brown hauled in a 30-yard touchdown bomb from Jalen Hurts.

Here is the 30 yard TD pass from Jalen Hurts to AJ Brown beating James Bradberry, who had good coverage AJ Brown celebrating with Eagles fans 🎥 @EROCK_Eagles pic.twitter.com/xSdrNRQJ8z — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 7, 2022

Hurts finished 11-of-18 with one touchdown and no interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also juked Brandon Graham out of his socks on a rush reminiscent of his ankle-breaker against New Orleans last season.

Another big highlight of the open practice at the Linc Jalen Hurts jukes Brandon Graham, like the Saints game 🎥 @EROCK_Eagles pic.twitter.com/vvHMxaO863 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 8, 2022

Hurts was celebrating his 24th birthday on August 7, a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by the Philly faithful who serenaded him after practice.

Eagles Down 11 Players: JJAW Suffers Apparent Injury

The Eagles were down 11 total players to start practice on Sunday, with four new players being added to the injury report: T Le’Raven Clark, S Jaquiski Tartt, CB Kary Vincent, DE Javon Hargrave.

#Eagles practice report:



WILL NOT PRACTICE

Grant Calcaterra / Le’Raven Clark – hamstring

Andre Dillard / Jordan Mailata / Boston Scott – concussion

Javon Hargrave / DeVonta Smith / Kary Vincent – groin

Jimmy Moreland – ankle

Jaquiski Tartt – personal

Greg Ward – toe — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 7, 2022

The injuries are starting to pile up a bit in the middle of camp. Tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside appeared to hurt his arm or shoulder (via Dave Zangaro). The converted receiver has had a relatively quiet camp so far, but he did make a really nice diving catch before leaving practice early. Reid Sinnett threw that pass and got some quality second-team reps over Gardner Minshew. He is fighting with rookie Carson Strong for the third-string quarterback job.