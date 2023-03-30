5x Pro Bowler Called ‘Solution’ for Eagles at Position of Weakness

A very good argument could be made that wide receiver is the weakest position on the Philadelphia Eagles’ depth chart. Outside of starters A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the options are scant and somewhat alarming.

Quez Watkins is penciled in as the No. 3 guy, a vertical slot who ranked second-worst in “failed receptions” in 2022. He finished last season with 33 catches for 354 yards and 3 touchdowns, all those numbers down significantly from his promising 2021 campaign. As the 24-year-old gets set to enter the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, it might be time to find an upgrade.

(Editor’s note: A failed reception (via Football Outsiders) is anything that fails to gain 45% of needed yards on first down, 60% on second down, or 100% on third or fourth down).

Watkins, a sixth-round pick in 2020, has received several votes of confidence this offseason from head coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles, publicly at least, have thrown their support behind him. But those outside the organization believe there are better options out there.

Nick Sirianni on Quez Watkins: “He did a lot of things that really affected the game that don’t show on the stat sheet with how he stretches the field.” “The difference between (2022) and (2021) is his opportunities…the offense runs through A.J., DeVonta, and Dallas.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 28, 2023

Adam Caplan — NFL Insider for Inside the Birds — brought up an intriguing name in free agency: Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowler remains unsigned after an injury-riddled 2022 campaign in New Orleans. He could be the perfect slot receiver in Sirianni’s system. And the price would be insanely cheap since he’s coming off a 25-catch, 272-yard season.

Healthy Jarvis as WR3? Is that what the streets are saying? 😂🏈 pic.twitter.com/NJ4pNLWH7K — Draft Dubs (@DraftDubs) March 12, 2023

“I love Jarvis Landry as the slot. I really do,” Caplan told co-host Geoff Mosher. “He can play on the outside, too. He’d be a great one-year solution to me. But we’ll see who’s on the radar.”

Mosher mentioned the possibility of moving second-year tight end Grant Calcaterra over to slot receiver. Either way, everyone seemed to agree that Watkins appears “totally miscast” in his current role.

Eagles WR Depth Chart Looking Thin

A.J. Brown is a perennial Pro Bowler at this point. DeVonta Smith could have been a Pro Bowler last season, and he’ll likely get to one soon enough. Quez Watkins has flashed at times, plus he was dealing with a previously undisclosed Grade 2 left shoulder sprain in 2022. He took ownership of his down year, something not lost on Nick Sirianni.

“I know Quez wanted to make some of the plays that he felt like he didn’t,” Sirianni said. “I think also, what he’s saying there, is he’s taking ownership and accountability in him getting better, and not looking at anybody else.”

After Watkins? Well, the Eagles are set to enter the 2023 season with Britain Covey and Greg Ward as the primary backups. The organization is also holding out hope that Olympic hurdler Devon Allen can turn into a viable NFL receiver. The only other receiver rostered right now is Tyrie Cleveland, the former seventh-rounder who carved out a reputation as a “core special-teamer” in Denver. He is a developmental player with speed: 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds.

Devon Allen Won Scout Player of the Week

Sirianni surprisingly called out Devon Allen ahead of Super Bowl LVII, in the most positive way imaginable. The Eagles didn’t wind up elevating him from the practice squad in the playoffs, but the fact that the head coach brought him up spoke volumes. It appears as if the team sees a role for him moving forward, perhaps as a kick returner or maybe he gets a shot at the slot receiver job once training camp opens.

“We’re keeping him around because we think he can develop into a good player, and he’s done that,” Sirianni told reporters on February 8. “He’s continuing to develop himself week in and week out, he’s showing up on our scout team tape that we show to our guys, like, ‘Hey, watch Devon here do this.’ He’s won Scout Team Player of the Week a couple times.”