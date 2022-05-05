Jason Kelce Delivers Strong Message on His Eagles’ Legacy

Jason Kelce isn’t ready to hang up his football cleats and walk off into the sunset. Not this year. However, retirement is front of mind for the Philadelphia Eagles’ legend after he flirted with saying goodbye for the last few offseasons.

Kelce will turn 35 in November and plans to groom his replacement before he checks out. Cam Jurgens will have the first crack at that job. Kelce personally scouted the second-rounder from Nebraska and told the Eagles to take him.

Well, he suggested the pick after dissecting Jurgens’ tape and talking it over with the Eagles’ brain trust of Howie Roseman, Jeff Stoutland, and Nick Sirianni. It was important for Kelce to help the team transition for when he does retire.

“I’ve been trying to mentor my replacement for I think eight years now,” Kelce told reporters. “You always want to try and help young guys and help the team be better moving forward, and I’m smart enough to realize my time is limited. I’d like to be part of something that, you know the only way to live on in this game is through the players and relationships that you forged as a player.

“Your game is going to be what it is when it’s all said and done, and that’s going to be for me a good track record, but the way you make a lasting impact as a player and as a person is how you influence other people, and hopefully helped others realize their dreams.”

Kelce Considering Personnel Job After Retirement?

Many believe Kelce will decide to call it a career after the 2022 campaign. If he does, there is a good chance the future Hall of Famer would consider moving into the front office. Former teammates like Connor Barwin and Darren Sproles have done it, so why not? Kelce and Barwin are great friends.

Those conversations have certainly happened when they are kicking back and drinking beers. Kelce didn’t rule it out when asked specifically about possibly joining the Eagles’ personnel department.

“There’s one thing I’ve spent my whole life doing and it’s football,” Kelce said. “So I’ve built up a lot of experience and expertise in this game, and in particular offensive line play and a lot of that has been molded by Jeff Stoutland and then the different offensive line coaches I’ve had throughout my career. I don’t know [about becoming a scout]. I could definitely see myself enjoying doing that but who knows when it’s done what’s next.”

Kelce mentioned looking up to veterans like Jason Peters, Evan Mathis, Todd Herremans, and Jamaal Jackson when he was a youngster. They took him under their wings, something he’d love to pay forward. He doesn’t just want to be remembered for a few “cool highlight blocks.”

“I love watching young guys,” Kelce said. “It’s fun.”

Hoping Nate Herbig Gets Another Opportunity

The Eagles officially released Nate Herbig on Wednesday after three seasons in midnight green, including 33 games and 17 starts.

The 6-foot-4, 334-pounder was a key contributor when injuries tormented the offensive line in 2020 and 2021. The move seemed to be a mutual breakup as Herbig attempts to start somewhere else. Whatever the case, Kelce was quick to thank him for his service and wish him luck on his next stop.

“I’m excited for him to get an opportunity,” Kelce said. “He’s gotten some opportunities because of injuries and stuff like that but hopefully those will stop happening for us. He’s proven that he can play and be one of the best young players in this league. I hope he gets a great opportunity to continue to showcase that.”