Cowboys Starter Steals Jason Kelce’s Spot in Pro Bowl Voting

Pro Bowl voting is kind of a menial thing where fan boys of certain players stuff the ballots. It’s a popularity contest that generally favors the brightest stars from the biggest bandwagon teams.

Still, it is disheartening not to see Jason Kelce’s name leading the early voting results for NFC center. There’s little doubt that he’s the best player at his position every single year. Pro Football Focus currently has Kelce tied for third on their list of the highest-graded centers in 2021 at 84.7.

Instead, Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz leads the way with 43,415 votes. Dallas has three more of the top vote-getters through early voting – RB Ezekiel Elliott (72,953), G Zack Martin (43,522), CB Trevon Diggs (110,904) – while the Washington Football Team has the leaders at return specialist (DeAndre Carter, 54,185) and long snapper (Camaron Cheeseman, 42,033).

In theory, the #Eagles could have three linemen make the Pro Bowl: Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, and it’ll all be based on merit. Landon Dickerson even got a nod from @BrandonThornNFL. What a job by Jeff Stoutland, Roy Istvan and the linemen. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 7, 2021

Outside of Kelce, the Eagles have plenty of talented players deserving of Pro Bowl nods. Cornerback Darius Slay is the first name that comes to mind, along with left tackle Jordan Mailata and right tackle Lane Johnson. Kicker Jake Elliott is making a strong push with his recent stretch of stellar play, too. Pro Bowl voting (click here to vote) concludes on December 12 and the NFC and AFC squads will be announced on December 20.

Kelce Nominated for Man of the Year Award

Kelce has been selected the Eagles’ 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Described as a “man of character and honor” by team owner Jeffrey Lurie, the 34-year-old hosted an epic bar fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Challenge in June while volunteering for charitable organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House, Bringing Hope Home, Liberty USO.

Jason Kelce has made an impact on the community that will last forever.@Nationwide | #WPMOYChallenge Kelce — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 7, 2021

The fan-favorite player takes his role in the community seriously, so winning the award would mean a lot to him. Kelce also has a personal connection to autism since his wife Kylie is an autism support teacher. Together, they have thrown their passionate support behind the cause.

“It’s good to know that people think that I’ve been a good human being and done things the right way, giving back to the community and been a good teammate,” Kelce told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “You just try to be the best person you can be and help out where you can and care about other people.”

Eagles Get Week Off to Rest, Heal

Head coach Nick Sirianni had players come into the facility on Monday to go over a few things. The rest of the bye week is vacation for them to rest up and heal their aching bodies. The first-year coach knows the guys will be thinking about football and expects group texts to continue. He just doesn’t want anyone over-exerting physically.

“Again, we’re in a late bye here, so I think it’s really important that they step away, especially get their bodies right,” Sirianni said. “But I know a lot of their minds are going to be thinking about coming back and playing – all of us.”

"It’s not about who’s the toughest, it’s about who’s the toughest for longest!" Hear what Coach Sirianni had to say in the locker room following the victory over the Jets!@novacare | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/GSKTgec12j — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 6, 2021

Coaches conducted meetings on Tuesday, per Sirianni, and Wednesday remains up in the air. He joked about getting teaching points from his six-year-old’s flag football game.

“I know we’ll be on the group text with the coaches or the players and talking about plays that are happening in the games that we’re watching that week,” Sirianni said. “I don’t know how many coaching points I’ll have from my six-year old’s flag football game, but if there is something to learn, we’ll learn from it.