Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Sounds Off on Tom Brady

Quarterbacks should not be yelling at the guys that protect them. Never. Ever. They work way too hard to take criticism from someone who wears bubble wrap.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce felt the need to clear the air about quarterbacks going off on their offensive linemen. The topic has been in the headlines after Tom Brady was caught shouting expletives at the big boys in Week 6. Lip readers transcribed him yelling: “You get your f****** ass kicked!”

“I didn’t leave my wife and kids to be losing to Kenny Fucking Pickett at half” pic.twitter.com/RMmjMEFFLc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2022

Now imagine Jalen Hurts doing that to Kelce. You can’t envision it, right? That’s because it would never happen. The All-Pro center made his feelings known about Brady’s behavior on the latest episode of the “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,” a JUKES original presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. Here is Kelce’s rant transcribed:

Listen he’s Tom Brady. I can’t say nothing. If Tom yells at me I’m probably not going to say nothing either … but, hey, playing O-line is hard, and if there is one thing I do not like it is quarterbacks getting into offensive linemen. Like, bro, get the f*** out of my … I’m doing the best I can, brother! Get the f*** outta my face! I will put you in that trash can over there if you don’t shut the f*** up! Are you f****** kidding me? The last thing I want is a mother f***** who can’t get hit, or it’s called roughing the passer, to come up to me and tell me how to f****** wrestle somebody every play. Get the f*** outta here! Listen, it’s Tom Brady, I get it. I’m not saying s*** to Tom Brady either. Mother f*****’s got a bunch of Super Bowls. He’s earned the right to yell at his O-line.

TB12 gets a pass, but no other QBs better try to yell at @JasonKelce 💀 pic.twitter.com/vSloeD0zXR — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 19, 2022

Kelce’s Mom Loves Brady More Than Her Son

Kelce shared a hilarious story about his mom, Donna, posting a picture of Brady on her Facebook page after Super Bowl LII. She was thinking about Brady (not her own son) after the Eagles defeated the Patriots for the franchise’s first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

Wait, what? It still boggles Kelce’s mind.

“I don’t know that mom was happier that I won the Super Bowl, or happier that Tom Brady lost the Super Bowl,” Kelce said on New Heights. “Because the first thing she posted on Facebook was a picture of Tom Brady sitting on the turf and then me in the background, I’m like celebrating, but the focus is on Tom. I’m like, ‘Mom I just won the f****** Super Bowl! Why are you focused on Tom right now? Can you focus on your son?”

Tom Brady says he cried after Super Bowl loss to Eagles https://t.co/sBcTaiE3tq pic.twitter.com/bar8ND2vQp — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) March 13, 2018

Eagles Players Releasing Christmas Album

A trio of Eagles players have combined forces and lent their vocals to a special Christmas album. Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson are releasing the “Philly Special Christmas.” It’s due out on December 23 and all proceeds will benefit the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s annual toy drive.

It’s a little early but thought you should know these guys made a Christmas record and it’s incredible! A limited edition PHILLY SPECIAL CHRISTMAS vinyl will be available for pre-order on 11/23. Sign up for updates at https://t.co/kd3czFgvFk pic.twitter.com/S5mYuAXCj3 — Connor Barwin (@ConnorBarwin98) October 19, 2022

Kelce sent fans into a frenzy when he announced the album on Instagram. He’s wearing an ugly Christmas sweater and all three guys can be heard belting out “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

“Cannot properly verbalize what a pleasure it was to create and sing on this album,” Kelce wrote. “We are excited to share the Joy, friendship, and holiday spirit that went into making it this season!”