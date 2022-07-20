Eagles Super Bowl Champ Looking to Return for ‘Another Ring’

Veteran left tackle Jason Peters started 15 games for the Chicago Bears last season. The belief was the future Hall of Famer was ready to call it a career and ride off into the sunset. Hold that thought.

Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler, has been staying in shape and waiting for the phone to ring. The 40-year-old told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s ready to join a Super Bowl contender in 2022. Whether Peters is a Week 1 starter or key backup doesn’t matter. He’d be open to serving as a mentor and passing “my torch on” to the next generation.

“I just let my agent talk to those teams and he’ll hit me and let me know who’s interested and who’s not,” Peters said, via Pro Football Talk. “Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.”

"I don't have a time frame. Whenever the opportunity comes, I am going to give it one more run at it." FA OT Jason Peters discussed his approach to free agency and his time with @ChicagoBears QB Justin Fields. ⬇️AUDIO⬇️ | #NFLFreeAgency | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/zdx2pG2MX7 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 20, 2022

The Texas native won his one and only Super Bowl ring in 2018 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He only played in seven games during that championship run after suffering a season-ending knee injury. Peters spent 11 years in a midnight green jersey following a five-year stint with the Buffalo Bills.

Former Eagles Players Trash Nnamdi Asomugha

Nnamdi Asomugha’s two-year stint in Philly was mostly forgettable. The Eagles shelled out $60 million on a player once viewed as the top cornerback in football. He wasn’t. And, apparently, everyone in the locker room knew it. Former Eagles LeSean McCoy and Asante Samuel recently shared their opinions on Asomugha during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete Podcast.”

Eagles players knew Nnamdi Asomugha was a bum when Brent Celek burned him the first practice of training camp pic.twitter.com/CkrnjI85Yv — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) July 19, 2022

They knew Asomugha was a fraud on the first day of practice. McCoy relayed a story of Asomugha getting beat in a 1-on-1 matchup against Brent Celek. The big, plodding tight end shouldn’t have been able to beat a guy considered a shutdown corner.

“Brent was a good tight end but he wasn’t a route runner,” McCoy said. “He was like this all together where he could block, run a little bit. The tight end hit him with, like, a post corner. We was like, ‘Awwwww.’ We looked at the GM. And you know how Asante is, he’s like, ‘Pshhh, told you.'”

Samuel added: [Asomugha was a] guy that was just overrated and, you know, they gave a lot of pub to because of whatever. Just like a lot of overrated people.”

New Eagles Post-Game Show Set to Debut

The “JAKIB Postgame Show” will debut on Sunday, September 11 after the Lions-Eagles season opener in Week 1. The program will feature Seth Joyner, Mike Missanelli, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney live from Ocean Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The two-hour show will air on 6abc.com and the JAKIB Sports YouTube channel, according to a press release.