Eagles O-Line Coach Gives Hilarious Response to Carson Wentz-Doug Pederson Fiasco

Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is a national treasure. Not only is he one of the premier position coaches in the business, but the 38-year coaching veteran is a quote machine.

Stoutland is a football lifer, full of open and honest dialogue at all times. His exchange with a beat reporter went viral on Wednesday after he attempted to answer a loaded question about why Carson Wentz was traded.

And why Doug Pederson was fired as head coach. Stoutland’s response was equal parts hilarious and refreshing. Here is how it went down:

I don’t know what happened. I have no idea, that’s not my lane, that’s not my … what’s your next story going to be, Jeff? After this one? And then what’s the next one after that? How do you know? I don’t know. I don’t know what happened. Honestly. I know this, I know what I have to do to help Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard to look just like the other guys they are playing next to. I know that. I know how to teach a six-man protection as good as anybody. I know how, that’s what I know. The rest of that stuff, I don’t know.

Stoutland Praises Dillard’s Work Ethic

Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata are locked in a heated battle for the starting left tackle spot in Philadelphia. Stoutland commented on their impending competition on Wednesday, while showering praise on Dillard’s noticeably different attitude.

The third-year tackle could have left town after he was placed on injured reserve to start the year. He didn’t. Dillard stayed in Philly and went to every position meeting, as if he was still on the active roster.

“This guy stayed here, he never left. Andre Dillard was in every single position meeting,” Stoutland said. “Andre Dillard sat in the front of the room with a notebook and took notes on every single thing I said. So I would hit him with questions during the meeting, game-planning questions, and I said, ‘Andre if you’re going to be here then I’m going to make it like you’re playing.’

Let’s pretend that you’re going to go play in the game. And then maybe we won’t develop the rust and the barnacles and all that — and your mind will feel stay sharp.’ So that’s kind of how we played it out all year with Andre. I think that’s how it all started. I see a hungrier guy, I see a guy who is more serious.”

Alabama Calling Him Back to College?

There was a rumor in the offseason of Stoutland possibly leaving the Eagles to take a job at the University of Alabama. He served a stint there from 2011-12 before jumping to the NFL when Chip Kelly hired him to join his Eagles’ coaching staff in 2013.

He’s been in Philly ever since, with no regrets — although the only program that could ever lure him away from the NFL would be Alabama.

“I really love coaching in the National Football League but most importantly I love coaching for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Stoutland said. “And I mean that sincerely. I love the town, I love the city, I love everything about it. If I were to go back and coach in college, that’s where I would go.”