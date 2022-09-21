Cowboys Owner Sounds Off on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘I Don’t Dream’

The Dallas Cowboys sound scared after two weeks. Coming off a surprising 20-17 last-second upset of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, Jerry Jones spoke candidly about his main and heated rival in the NFC East. He went on record with his legitimate concern about the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones was touching on the Cowboys’ big win on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas when the topic turned to the Eagles. The Hall of Fame owner didn’t mince words. He was impressed with Jalen Hurts’ performance on Monday Night Football, adding that “they’re going to be all we can handle.” He watched every snap of that game. Here is what “particularly impressed” Jones:

“Well, Hurts has really evolved and is better than when he came out [of college] that you might have thought,” Jones told Shan and RJ. “I was particularly impressed with the passing, and I watched every snap last night [Monday]. That’s what we got, and he’s a guy that has always been able to run, very athletic and very strong — and that’s not surprising.

“But it doesn’t surprise me or startle me that we’re playing a Philadelphia team with a quarterback threat. I don’t dream of playing these teams, that ultimately don’t have a quarterback, that they’ve got a plan to move the ball with. They’ve certainly done that with him, and they’re doing a good job up there. And they’re going to be all we can handle.”

Jalen Hurts completed a career-high +14.7% of his passes over expected in the Eagles 24-7 victory over the Vikings. Hurts, Between the Numbers (Week 2) 🔹 15/17, 228 yards (career-high), TD, INT

🔹 55% of attempts (4th-highest rate in career)#MINvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/67fwXawdvl — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 20, 2022

Jason Peters Ready for Cowboys Debut?

Jason Peters remains on the Cowboys practice squad as he ramps up for action. Rookie Tyler Smith started the first two games at left tackle and saw all 61 offensive snaps in Week 2. Dallas has been starting Smith there and second-year man Matt Farniok at left guard as Tyron Smith and Connor McGovern recover from injuries.

Tyler Smith has been awesome so far. The Cowboys should take a victory lap and laugh at people who doubted them on him. But I will take 100 years of experience from Peters over Tyler's 2 games. Peters was brought in to play LT. I'd do that personally. https://t.co/dB59tuOTEP — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 20, 2022

According to Jones, Peters is nearing a return and the team likes his “flexibility.” The original plan was to insert him at left tackle, but there’s an outside chance he could bounce to left guard or right tackle until the offensive line gets healed up. One thing is clear: Peters is going to have a major role this season no matter where they put him.

“He’s a left tackle obviously but that creates flexibility … he can play the other tackle, there’s some flex there, not that there is any way a direction for him,” Jones said. “He does give us a unique flexibility with a veteran player who can play … I like where we are.”

“Help is on the way.” Jason Peters and Michael Gallup are a huge part of that statement from Jerry Jones. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/U04986f3NR — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 14, 2022

Eagles Ranked No. 3 in Heavy’s NFL Power Rankings

The Eagles (2-0) are locked in at No. 3 on Matt Lombardo’s power rankings. Philadelphia trails only the No. 1 Buffalo Bills (2-0) and No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (2-0). Hurts’ “emphatic statement” on Monday Night Football has gone a long way in shaking up the balance of power around the league. Buy in now on Hurts, a vastly improved quarterback who suddenly looks like a viable MVP candidate.

“Jalen’s a guy I wouldn’t bet against,” Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where Hurts appeared in 2020, told Lombardo. “When you have a guy who is that determined and has that kind of work ethic, I don’t want to bet against guys like him. When you have the leadership and the intangibles that he has, and factor in his work ethic, what he’s doing now, I wouldn’t bet against him.”