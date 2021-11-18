Joe Flacco Returns to Majorly Help Out Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Flacco will forever be claimed as a hometown hero in Philadelphia due to his South Jersey roots. And even though his brief stint with the Eagles didn’t work out as planned, Flacco still has a chance to play a major role in the future of the franchise.

Flacco has been named the starting quarterback for the New York Jets in Week 11, according to ESPN. He replaces third-year quarterback Mike White who is coming off an abysmal four-interception game. Rookie starter Zach Wilson remains day-to-day with a posterior cruciate ligament sprain.

That opens up the door for Flacco to take the reins and run. The 36-year-old Super Bowl MVP could catch Grease lightning and start winning games for the Jets. Although far from the player he once was, Flacco did show nice touch and pinpoint accuracy at Eagles’ camp. He was 33-of-50 for 449 yards and three touchdowns in the preseason. The arm strength might not be there but he does have a career record of 98-77.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie looks on as Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco work with receivers. pic.twitter.com/IwYPSIAHEp — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) June 4, 2021

The Jets aren’t playing for anything other than draft position at this point. Which could be a blessing in disguise. Either they want to ride off into a drama-free sunset. Or they want to completely tank. Flacco isn’t a bad option for each potential outcome.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Why Flacco Starting is Important

The Eagles traded Flacco to the Jets for a conditional 2022 sixth-rounder last month. That pick escalates to a fifth-rounder if he plays more than 50% of the snaps in four of New York’s games this season. If that sixth-rounder converted into a fifth-rounder, the Eagles could wind up with the Jets’ own pick in that round or the one they acquired from Pittsburgh in the Avery Williamson trade. New York chooses.

Trade compensation: The #Jets ‘22 6th rounder that can possibly be their latest 5th rounder based on playing time. https://t.co/9UQNQaR9SG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2021

And the Jets have eight contests remaining so Philly could be a quarter of the way toward upgrading that draft pick. Not only that, Flacco actually gives the Jets a chance to win this week versus the Dolphins. Miami is currently entrenched as three-point favorites but that AFC East lowdown is in the Meadowlands.

Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been a limited participant at practice and remains questionable with a finger injury. All those factors heavily favor a Jets’ win on Sunday – and maybe many more looking at the schedule. The combined records of the Jets’ remaining opponents is 30-45.

Current NFL Draft Order

The other part of this equation is that a Jets’ win this week further helps Philly’s cause. The Dolphins (3-7) have a better record than the Jets (2-7) so a loss would lower their record and raise the Eagles’ own draft position thanks to that blockbuster pre-draft trade between Miami and Philadelphia.

The Eagles currently own three first-round picks (via Tankathon) – No. 5 overall (from Miami), No. 10 overall (own pick), No. 15 overall (from Indianapolis). Philadelphia wants Miami to keep losing since it helps them rise up the board in the first round.

Carson Wentz Snap Tracker:

Week 10: 64/64 100%

Season to Date: 661//666 99% Eagles would acquire the 15th overall pick as of today

Go Birds 🦅 — Carson Wentz Snap Tracker (@CarsonSnapCount) November 15, 2021

That Colts picks relies on Carson Wentz staying healthy. Which he has. The one-time franchise quarterback has played 99% of the snaps in Indianapolis. The Eagles should lock up the Colts’ first-round pick – it was a conditional second-rounder in the Wentz trade – as long as Wentz plays all the snaps through Week 13. Yes, they are almost there. Perfect timing for Howie Roseman to continue his 2022 quarterback scouting.