Eagles Elevate ‘Hungry Dog’ Pass Rusher, Former Auburn Tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles elevated three players from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday. The most interesting name was third-year defensive end Joe Ostman who saw 27 total snaps in Week 16.

Ostman, who went undrafted out of Central Michigan in 2017, has been toiling down on the Eagles’ practice squad for the last two seasons. He tore his ACL at training camp in 2018 and missed the entire season.

He has appeared in two career games and has one tackle while wowing teammates on the scout team. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has called the 25-year-old one of the hardest workers on the team.

“He prepares himself very well and just through his effort, he’s preparing the offense,” Schwartz said of Ostman on Oct. 6. “He’s one of the best workers that we have, and I think that the people that have complimented Joe on his practice habits.”

That’s true. Defensive end Brandon Graham has referred to Ostman as a “hungry dog” and left tackle Jordan Mailata nicknamed him “Smokin’ Joe” because he brings maximum effort on every rep, whether it’s in live practice or team walkthrough. It doesn’t matter. He’s bringing the energy.

“We have like a running joke,” Mailata said, via PennLive. “When Doug says it’s a walkthrough, we have to tell Joe it’s a walkthrough but it’s 20% for you because his 20% is our 60%. That’s the kind of effort that Joe brings every day.”

Ostman was named the Ed Block Courage Award winner for the team. The honor goes to the player “who exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage” and gets voted on by teammates. Right guard Brandon Brooks won the award in 2019.

Prince Tega Wanogho, Blake Countess Called Up

In addition to Ostman, the Eagles called up offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and safety Blake Countess to the active roster. Mailata is out with a concussion so the offensive line will have to shift in Philly for the 14th time in 16 weeks. Brett Toth will likely draw the start protecting Jalen Hurts’ blindside unless they decide to switch Matt Pryor over from right tackle. Tega Wanogho, the sixth-rounder from Auburn, should be active as a reserve tackle.

Meanwhile, Countess will add depth to a secondary down both its starting safeties. Rodney McLeod is out for the year following season-ending knee surgery and Jalen Mills will miss Week 17 after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Backup safeties K’Von Wallace and Marcus Epp will likely start, with Grayland Arnold and Rudy Ford seeing an uptick in snaps.

Roster Moves: DE Joe Ostman and T Prince Tega Wanogho have been elevated from the practice squad for #WASvsPHI. Eagles have also elevated S Blake Countess from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. pic.twitter.com/QaSCIw1nIR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 2, 2021

Jim Schwartz Reportedly Out in Philly

Following news of Schwartz reportedly contemplating retirement, the speculation swelled over whether something out of his control factored into that decision. There had been murmurs that the long-time defensive coordinator was on the outs over questionable personnel decisions.

Did Pederson fire Schwartz? According to The Inquirer‘s Les Bowen, defensive players weren’t notified of Schwartz’s plan to let his contract expire until the news broke on ESPN. It seems a touch odd for a well-respected coach — 28 years of NFL experience — to leave his troops in the dark.

I'm told Eagles players didn't know Jim Schwartz was stepping down until the news broke .. which might increase speculation that this was not entirely Schwartz's idea. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 2, 2021

On Friday, Pederson talked about his “evolving” relationship with Schwartz. Everything thing appeared copacetic. In fact, the Eagles head coach was quick to heap praise on Schwartz publicly for everyone to hear.

“I’ll tell you, our relationship has evolved tremendously,” Pederson said. “I think we’ve been more on the same page over the years, me just getting to know him each year and understanding him as a coach and a coordinator. Obviously, his defenses historically have been top defenses in the National Football League. Of course, when guys are healthy and all of that.”

