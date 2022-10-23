Eagles Pro Bowl Playmaker ‘Set to Cash In’: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles got a steal when the team inked James Bradberry to a prove-it, one-year contract. With the way he’s playing right now, Bradberry should be a lock to make his second Pro Bowl.

He should be in line for a huge payday, too, if things keep trending up. Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the No. 13 cornerback in football: 80.8 coverage grade, 76.1 overall. He’s gone 254 snaps in coverage without giving up a touchdown. And opposing quarterbacks are posting a 35.4 passer rating when looking in his direction. Bradberry has 2 interceptions and 9 pass breakups through 6 games this season.

His name was at the top of the list compiled by NFL Media detailing the “best offseason trades/free-agent signings.” Bradberry’s $7.25 million price tag is about to go way, according to analyst Marc Ross.

Bradberry, specifically, has played extremely well opposite Darius Slay with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a TD, and a league-high nine pass breakups. He’s also allowing an opposing passer rating of just 35.4 when targeted. After betting on himself with a one-year deal in May, Bradberry could be set to cash in this coming offseason.

Howie Roseman’s Offseason Acquisitions • AJ Brown: 503 Yards | 2 TD’s

• James Bradberry: 2 INT’s | 9 PD’s

• CJ-GJ: 3 INT’s | 4 PD’s

• Haason Reddick: 4.5 Sacks | 3 FF’s

• Saints 1st Round Pick: 6th Overall He’s the best in the business. pic.twitter.com/yJzWs0N2Ac — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) October 17, 2022

Eagles Secondary Making Big Difference

Bradberry isn’t the only one poised for the Pro Bowl. Fellow cornerbacks Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox, along with safeties Marcus Epps and CJ Gardner-Johnson, have been locking it down for a tight-knit Eagles secondary. Credit Slay for setting the tone back there and creating a sense of family.

“We have guys in the room who are willing to help the next man be great,” Slay said. “With myself, JB [James Bradberry], Chauncey [Gardner-Johnson]- we all just took them in and treated them like family. We just try to do everything we can to put them in the best position to win and that’s how the group is. The group wants everyone to win.”

Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner Johnson, and James Bradberry have 7 interceptions. That's more than 25 teams in the NFL. Ball hawks. — EaglesMuse (@BirdsMuse) October 17, 2022

Gardner-Johnson has three picks over his last two games, including a game-sealing pick against Dallas. He came over in a blockbuster trade two weeks before the start of the season and picked up the playbook quick. He’s not about to take his foot of the gas now.

“I have played a lot of winning football, but this is just a learning curve,” Gardner-Johnson said. “The best thing for us is to continue to get better on and off the field as a team, on and off the field as we are watching film, and finding the little things that we can fine-tune to make this run into the postseason.”

Jason Kelce, Eagles Catch World Series Fever

All-Pro center Jason Kelce made headlines on Friday night when he showed up to Game 3 of the NLCS and hugged the Phillie Phanatic. He also chugged a beer on the field and waved a rally towel to hype up the home crowd. He gets it.

The Philadelphia Phillies punched their World Series ticket on Sunday following a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, October 28 in either Houston or New York. Eagles players rushed to Twitter to shower the hometown baseball team with love.