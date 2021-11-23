Jonathan Gannon Has Hilarious Reaction to Crazy Viral Eagles Fan

Mary Kate Mink – the Delco native who went viral during the Eagles-Saints broadcast – has popped up on the radar of her favorite football team. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and his wife were talking about Mink as soon as he walked in the door after Sunday’s game.

Their reaction to the crazed fan was hilarious and appropriate. The Gannon family seems to understand Philly’s passion halfway through their first season in the City of Brotherly Love. And that’s very much a good thing.

“I did see the woman’s reaction,” Gannon told reporters. “My wife, I walked in the door and she says, ‘Man, I love Philadelphia.’ And I said, ‘So do I.’”

Roughing the passer called on Javon Hargrave pic.twitter.com/vv1Go4bjEk — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) November 21, 2021

Mink was reacting to a questionable roughing-the-passer call on Javon Hargrave early in the fourth quarter. She mouthed the NSFW words: “That’s f****** bulls***!”

Hargrave’s hit didn’t appear to be late but it was a little high “in the strike zone” on quarterback Trevor Siemian’s body. The officials don’t want pass rushers anywhere near the head or neck area. Gannon gave them a pass for having to make tough judgment calls in the moment.

“You see the refs talking to each other. ‘Are we calling that or not? It looked pretty violent. He was up around the head/neck area,'” Gannon said. “And then it comes out late. And I think you saw the reaction from the crowd because it wasn’t thrown right away.”

Yup, we saw that fan, too. pic.twitter.com/tPShdokUjP — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 23, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Save the Date: December 19, 1 p.m.

The Week 15 divisional showdown between Washington and Philadelphia finally has a date and time. The NFL announced kickoff is scheduled for December 19 at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. The game had been listed TBA when the schedule was first released in April.

Mark your calendars: Our Week 15 matchup against Washington is officially set for Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1PM!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ApNRI8tVC1 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 23, 2021

The Eagles have six contests left on the 2021 slate, all of them start at 1 p.m. The franchise is 251-217-9 all-time in 1 p.m. kickoffs, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia has three home games (Giants, Washington, Dallas) and three road games (Giants, Jets, Washington) during that stretch. And their opponents own a combined record of their remaining opponents is a dismal 23-37. Playoffs are within reach.

Giants Fire Offensive Coordinator

The New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday. They rank 23rd in total offense through 10 games, averaging 322.8 total yards per game while putting up 18.9 points per game (25th). Those numbers aren’t good but head coach Joe Judge probably made it more to scapegoat Garrett and save his own job.

Jason Garrett has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 23, 2021

Why should anyone care? The Eagles play the Giants this week and a switch at offensive coordinator could greatly benefit them. Senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens is expected to take over the play-calling reins in Garrett’s absence. That means he’ll have less than a week to get things humming. Kitchens was head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2019 where he went 6-10 before getting fired. He joined the Giants’ organization in 2020 as a tight ends coach.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell dropped a well-timed nugget about Kitchens’ ineffective offense during his time in Cleveland. His offense relied primarily on screens and when something would go wrong, it blew up the play. Translation: everything was a mess.

“Baker Mayfield would try to complete screens that were horribly blown up before he even decided to release the pass,” Barnwell wrote in 2019. “I’ve never seen an offense in which the receiver was drawing dead to the nearest defender before he even caught the screen more frequently than the 2019 Browns.”