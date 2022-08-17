NFL Insider Names ‘Unblockable’ Eagles Stud Top Rookie to Watch

Staring at Jordan Davis’ massive frame in pads can be an eye-opening lesson in human anatomy. How did this gargantuan specimen arrive on Earth. Better yet, how in the hell are mere mortals supposed to block him?

Well, it only took a few plays into the preseason opener to get that answer. Davis cannot be blocked. He took New York Jets starting center Connor McGovern dancing on Friday night, overpowering him and knocking him down in his 1-on-1 matchup before teammate Lake Tomlinson came over to help. Too late. Davis was loose and on the hunt for quarterback Zach Wilson. In one play, Davis flashed his freakish combination of speed and power.

Jordan Davis is going to be a real problem. #Eagles #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 13, 2022

Davis has been a sight to behold throughout Philadelphia Eagles camp. He has a legitimate shot (memo to NFL Media) at winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, a guy who Heavy’s Matt Lombardo called “borderline unblockable.”

Jordan Davis’ speed is as advertised 👀 pic.twitter.com/4YI3qfrZR4 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 13, 2022

Lombardo walked away impressed after watching Davis in action during the Eagles-Jets game:

There’s no question that Davis’ power as an interior bull-rusher is going to be a problem for opposing quarterbacks and make the Eagles a tough front to run on. But, Davis also showed all kinds of hustle to run down and nearly tackle quarterback Zach Wilson from behind on a scramble, showing just how high his motor runs. That’s great news for the Eagles, who love using multiple fronts, but terrible news for the rest of the league.

Davis Causing Havoc with Georgia Teammate

There is no question Davis loves playing with Nakobe Dean, his favorite championship teammate at Georgia. The two have unteachable chemistry and a scary knack for knowing what the other player is going to do. Late in the first quarter on Friday, Davis got a hand on Jets rookie back Breece Hall, just enough to slow his momentum, and Dean was there to clean it up.

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean are gonna be a problem 🤫 pic.twitter.com/blFSubjTlb — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 13, 2022

After the game, Davis used the expression “first day of school vibes” to explain their connection. The 6-foot-6, 336-pound nose tackle – with a 4.78 40 time – was pulled after two quarters and 13 snaps. That was enough. He made his impression felt, especially with Dean lurking behind him to finish plays. Davis finished with five total tackles on 24 snaps.

“Yeah, I’m always excited to have Nakobe behind me,” Davis said. “If I mess up, he’s going to clean it up and always having him behind me I can do no wrong. It’s just like old days. You know, I’m accustomed to seeing Nakobe flying around making plays.”

Brandon Graham Impressed with ‘Dawgs Duo’

Pro Bowler Brandon Graham came into camp jacked up about the 2022 Eagles’ defense. He called it the best group he’s been a part of since arriving here in 2010. And Davis – a player Graham calls “big boy” – is one major reason why.

“Jordan has been showing me a lot,” Graham said. “He’s just been building, just like I told him. It’s about making sure you’re in the best shape you can be for the season, and just making sure you’re running to the ball.”

“I’m excited for big boy because he’s going to be taking two or three people with him.” — Brandon Graham on Jordan Davis — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) May 4, 2022

Davis by himself? Big problem. Davis in tandem with Dean? Bigger problem.

“You know Nakobe, he’s been working his butt off in practice and just seeing him make plays out there today,” Graham said. “I’m happy for the young group because they want to listen, they want to learn, and they want to keep getting better, and that’s what you want – guys to come in with a worker’s mindset.”