Eagles Make Massive $66 Million Commitment to Vital Leader

The Philadelphia Eagles are making sure left tackle Jordan Mailata isn’t going anywhere.

Mailata and the team, on April 4, agreed to terms on a colossal $66 million extension that will keep him in an Eagles uniform through the 2028 season.

News of Mailata’s extension was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This just in: Eagles and LT Jordan Mailata reached agreement on a three-year, $66 million extension that includes $48 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, per sources. The deal ties Mailata to Philadelphia through the 2028 season. The $22 million per-year average… pic.twitter.com/Svo6Ikvp0B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2024

During a stellar 2023 season, Mailata cemented his status as one of the premier offensive tackles in the sport. As Pro Football Focus points out, Mailata, 27, only allowed three sacks in 677 pass-protection snaps while garnering an elite 84.1 overall grade from the outlet.

Mailata has been the definition of a project for the Eagles, who traded up in the seventh-round of the 2018 NFL Draft to select the Australia native who went on to spend the first two seasons of his career learning the game behind the scenes under offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and one of the premier position groups in the league.

But, in recent seasons, Mailata has developed into one of the Eagles’ most respected leadership voices and vital offensive players since he stepped into the starting lineup beginning during the 2020 season.

The former rugby star has become a stalwart along the Eagles’ offensive line, and finished the 2023 season ranked as PFF’s No. 3 rated offensive tackle in the NFL. Now, Mailata is paid among the top-five offensive tackles in the league, as well.

Eagles Doubling Down on Offensive Line Commitment

In addition to being among the more active teams in free agency, the Eagles have spent this offseason redoubling their commitment to dominance along the line of scrimmage.

Mailata’s extension follows the Eagles agreeing to a $21 million extension with offensive guard Landon Dickerson, a record-setting contract at the position.

General manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles have long philosophically believed that the key to sustained success is consistent dominance along both lines of scrimmage. This offseason, the Eagles have backed that commitment up with a financial one, as well.

Part of what has allowed the Eagles to sign Dickerson and Mailata to such lucrative deals is that Philadelphia has been able to preserve much of its cap space despite shopping at the top of the free agent market.

Before signing Mailata to this new extension, the Eagles still had upwards of $32.4 million in cap space for the 2024 campaign.

Eagles Finished 2023 as No. 1 Offensive Line

The Eagles will hope that Cam Jurgens can step in and seamlessly replace potential Future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce but otherwise have preserved continuity along the offensive line.

The Eagles have consistently reloaded on the fly along the offensive line in recent years, with Mailata entering the starting lineup replacing Jason Peters, and not skipping a beat, as the Eagles hope Jurgens is able to do in 2024.

Pro Football Focus lists the Eagles’ offensive line as the No. 1 ranked unit in the league, last season. The outlet also lists Mailata as the best player along the Eagles’ offensive line.

Meanwhile, ESPN lists Lane Johnson and Mailata as the top two offensive tackles in the league, in terms of run-block win-rate, with Johnson posting an 82 percent and Mailata credited with an 80 percent win rate.