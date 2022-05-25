Eagles Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Addresses ‘Serious’ Health Scare

Four months after an emergency surgery on his abdomen, Josh Sweat reported to spring workouts ready to roll. And pronounced himself 100% healthy from the “life threatening situation” that sidelined him for last season’s wild-card playoff game.

Sweat was calm and relaxed as he brushed off talk of any lingering health concerns. The Philadelphia Eagles young defensive end survived a serious scare – an artery opened up and caused internal bleeding, according to Sweat – but the issue was unrelated to football activity.

“It was serious,” Sweat told reporters. “I just had a little bit of internal bleeding. Not a little bit, a lot. It was enough to keep me out. I’m fine now. No more issues.”

The 25-year-old sat out the team’s 31-15 loss to Tampa Bay on January 16 due to an act of extreme caution by the Eagles’ medical staff. Sweat said that if the game had been scheduled for a week later, then he probably would have suited up. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder played in the 2021 Pro Bowl on January 31 in Las Vegas.

“It just kind of happened,” Sweat said of the health scare. “I was just chilling at my house. I felt light-headed. I started feeling my abdomen getting heavy when I stood up … don’t really know how [it happened]. There were no signs.”

Josh Sweat (1.5 sacks today) has recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks this season. He has combined for 4.0 sacks in his last 4 games. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) January 2, 2022

Fast forward to May of 2022. No issues.

“Took care of the issue,” Sweat said. “Back to 100. Ready to start working again.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

‘Extra Motivation’ After Huge Contract Extension

Sweat recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2021 before getting called to replace Nick Bosa at the Pro Bowl. He also earned a shiny new contract – a three-year extension worth $42 million – but it wasn’t good enough.

“Obviously, I want to have a better season than the previous one every year,” Sweat said. “Just make sure I keep on getting better. However that is, whatever, just keep on improving.”

One goal Sweat has set for himself heading into the 2022 campaign is to qualify for the Pro Bowl on his own merit. He loved the experience of being included in that elite group, but it felt a little awkward being out there as an injury replacement. He wants to be voted in.

“That was motivation, too,” Sweat said. “I just want to make it straight up. I don’t want to wait my turn, if I’m going to get in.”

Jonathan Gannon Addresses Pass-Rushing Rotation

The Eagles have what looks like a stacked defensive line on paper featuring Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Derek Barnett.

That means sacks could be harder to come by as the team rotates its pass rushers in and out. Or, perhaps all eight guys will feast equally. It doesn’t matter. Everyone is going to have a role, according to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

“The more rushers the better,” Gannon said. “We’ll figure that out as we get closer to game day and then on game day how we deploy those guys. But the more guys that we have that can affect the quarterback, we’ll get them on the field and have them affect the quarterback.”